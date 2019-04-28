St. Joseph’s Academy posted the top team scores in Division II and III on its way to winning the overall team title Saturday evening at Baton Rouge High.
The Redstickers scored a combined 227.450 points to win the overall title, and unseat defending champion Caddo Magnet, which was second at 223.650.
Baton Rouge High (219.200), Dutchtown (214.550) and East Ascension (213.050) rounded out the top five.
Elizabeth Blessey of Christ Episcopal was the Level 8 overall champion with 37.500 points. Blessey won the floor exercise with a score of 9.550, and earned top three scores on the balance beam (9.550) and the uneven bars (9.5500, and was seventh in the vault.
Christ Episcopal also had Maddie Quinlan and Isabella Lemieux finish in the top six as the Wildcats won the Division I team title with 110.850 points.
Level 8 defending champion Kamryn Ryan of Hahnville won the vault (9.350) and the beam (9.600), but finished third overall with 36.950 points.
St. Joseph’s Leigh Ann Lutgring was the top overall performer with firsts in all four events. She the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise with scores of 9.700 on each, and got a 9.800 on the beam. Teammates Camille Cronin and Lainey Marting were second and third.
In the Level 4 competition, Sulphur’s Keyley Mott took overall honors with a score of 38.000.
St. Joseph’s Ava Riche was second in the Level 8 overall with 37.000 points. At Level 4, Eliza Huft was second and Zoe Crawford placed sixth.
LHSAA Girls Gymnastics results
At Baton Rouge High
Level 8
Overall team scores: 1. St. Joseph's, 227.450. 2. Caddo Magnet, 223.650. 3. Baton Rouge High 219.200. 4. Duthtown, 214.550. 5. East Ascension 213.050.
Individual all-around
1. Elizabeth Blessey, Christ Episcopal, 37.500. 2. Ava Riche, St. Joseph's 37.000. 3. Kamryn Ryan, Hahnville, 36.950. 4. Alyssa Hoey, Caddo, 36.800. 5. Maddie Quinlan, Christ Episcopal, 36.700. 6. Isabelle Lemieux, Christ Episcopal, 36.650. 7. Evelyn Boyle, Baton Rouge High, 36.350. 8. Mackenzie Darbonne, East Ascension, 35.400. 9. Audrey Clark, Sulphur, 35.200. 10. Olivia Maher, Mount Carmel, 35.150.