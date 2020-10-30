THIBODAUX — Donaldsonville jumped out to a 30-point halftime lead and never took its foot off the gas in a shocking 50-28 win over reigning Class 3A state champion St. James in District 9-3A play Friday.
The game was played at Nicholls State’s John L. Guidry Stadium, and the Tigers wowed the crowd in Thibodaux by taking a 30-0 lead at halftime.
“We believed,” Donaldsonville coach Brian Richardson said. “It was a great team win tonight against a great St. James team. That’s the champs over there. I knew we would come out and play well.”
Donaldsonville’s running attack sped past the Wildcats throughout the game. Rae’Land Johnson had three touchdown runs and finished with 193 yards before leaving the game with an injury. Robert Kent had two touchdown runs and 172 yards, and Randell Oatis had a 61-yard touchdown run.
Richardson said the Tigers opened up their playbook and focused on running the ball.
“We did a bunch of different looks on offense,” Richardson said. “We showed some things that weren’t on film. They had a tough time adjusting to it.”
Donaldsonville quarterback Treveyon Brown tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jamarcus Miller, and Daimar Robinson intercepted two passes for the Tigers.
St. James tried its best to come back in the second half but couldn’t overcome the deficit. Daniel Jupiter had touchdown runs of 1 and 8 yards to make it 30-12. Bergeron threw touchdown passes of 10 yards to Jonathan Wilson and 45 yards to Shazz Preston in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
“We got our butt whipped,” St. James coach Robert Valdez said. “They came out with more energy than we did. They came out with more fight and enthusiasm. It was a plain and simple butt whipping. They beat us in every phase. We couldn’t tackle. We couldn’t make plays. We couldn’t sustain things, and my hat goes out to coach Richardson and his staff. They had their guys ready to play and we didn’t play well.”
C.E. BYRD 27, EAST ASCENSION 20: In Shreveport, despite taking the momentum away from Byrd late in the first half, East Ascension couldn’t hold on and fell 27-20 to the Yellow Jackets in Lee Hedges Stadium.
Down by three scores with about six minutes remaining in the first half, the Spartans (2-3) scored two quick touchdowns to pull within 21-14 at the break. Byrd took a 27-14 lead on its first series of the fourth quarter, and East Ascension’s Troy Dunn answered with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Navell Chopin with just under nine minutes remaining. But Chopin was intercepted by Byrd’s Brayden Hermes with 5 minutes to play, and the Jackets (5-0) were able to run out the clock.
“That was a good test. We don’t see option football that much, and to come up here after one day of practice — I’m proud of the way our defense played,” Spartans coach Darnell Lee said. “Offensively we missed some opportunities. I feel like when we got the momentum, halftime came and gave them the opportunity to regroup. We told the kids to keep fighting, and they were spirited.”
The teams were in need of a game mid-week and were able to find each other and play for the first time since 2014 when they met in the second round of the LHSAA Class 5A state playoffs. The Jackets won that meeting 37-20.
CATHOLIC 52, McKINLEY 8: The Bears built a 38-0 lead by halftime and cruised to a District 4-5A victory.
Eight Catholic players had at least four carries in the game, with Landon O'Connor the leading rusher at 77 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries. Daniel Beale completed 6 of 7 passes for 33 yards and a touchdown, and Blake Mathis completed his only pass for a 33-yard touchdown. The Bears improved to 3-2 overall, 2-0 in district play.
Noah Johnson rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for the Panthers (0-5, 0-2).
LIVONIA 20, OPELOUSAS 9: Avery Walker passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as Livonia (3-1, 2-0) notched its second District 6-4A victory Thursday night at LHS.
Walker scored on a 1-yard run with 11:25 left in the first half to help the Wildcats build a 13-0 halftime lead. A 13-yard TD pass from Walker to Ja’Ren Rogers completed the first-half scoring.
An 83-yard TD pass from Walker to Treylin Whaley upped the Livonia lead to 20-3 in the third quarter.