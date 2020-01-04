Playing a fourth game in three days – the third in a span of 24 hours – the Zachary girls basketball team twice held leads of one point in the fourth quarter.
Those leads did not last.
Huntington made the most of its second chances under the basket and left Zachary with a 53-47 loss in the Girls Gold bracket of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic.
A 3-pointer by senior Osha Cummings put Zachary ahead 42-41 early in the fourth quarter and a driving layup senior Kyrstin Green gave the Broncos another lead at 47-46.
Huntington (20-1) scored the final seven points to finish the game.
Tournament MVP Taylor Bell, a junior, paced Huntington with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
“We stayed in it,” Zachary coach Tami McClure said. “We had opportunities. We just didn’t do what we needed to do.”
“We didn’t box out,” said Cummings, who along with Green were the two Zachary players named to the all-tournament team.
Zachary (17-2) won 15 consecutive games before the loss. The final three wins came while at the Sugar Bowl tournament held at the Alario Center, where the Broncos won Thursday and Friday against Dominican and West Jefferson before a morning game Saturday against Madison (Miss.) Central. That 57-38 victory began at 9:30 a.m.
The Prep Classic hosted 63 teams with games spread over four brackets, two for boys and two for girls.
For a team that lost in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs last season, McClure viewed this 16-team bracket for what it could
“When we went into the tournament wanting to use it as a steppingstone for the playoffs, that if we don’t win, we don’t move on,” said McClure, whose 2018 team reached the state semifinal round. “I wanted them to get in that atmosphere and focus on that.”