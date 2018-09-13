Dunham stepped on the gas and never let off of it against St. Michael.
Five-star LSU commitment Derek Stingley returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to jump-start the Tigers. St. Michael (2-1) was unable to get its feet under them after the play, and Dunham proceeded to run all over the Warriors en route to a 48-0 victory.
“It almost broke their back because it was a such a game-changing type of play,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said.
Dunham (3-0) running back Treylan Mouton was the Tigers standout before he suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter. Mouton had a long run of 62 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.
Mouton was also a factor in the receiving game as quarterback Reed Godbery found him for a gain of 20 on the play he was injured on. Godbery also connected with Nicholas Cambias for a 39-yard touchdown to give Dunham a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.
“(Stingley and Mouton) were both outstanding,” Weiner said. “We’ve got a good group of receivers. Obviously, we’ve got a really good running back, and Reed Godbery for the most part does a great job of knowing where the ball is supposed to go. We’re very fortunate our offensive line plays their tails off and does their job so we can go inside, go outside and take what defenses are giving us.”
Defensively, Dunham smothered St. Michael’s triple option attack. The Warriors lost quarterback Cole Garafola midway in the second quarter. He was replaced by Nicholas Brister, who struggled to lead any notable drives.
“The toughest thing is, especially being on a short week, we don’t typically see that offense,” Weiner said. “It’s really impressive for our kids and our coaches to be so ready so quick. It forces you to be really disciplined.”
While Stingley rarely, if ever saw the ball come his way against St. Michael, he said that the team knew they had to play sound, assignment football.
The longest play of the second half for St. Michael was a 4-yard gain. Senior cornerback Jaren Reimonenq intercepted Godbery for St. Michael’s biggest play of the game.
However, St. Michael had a turnover that led to Mouton’s second touchdown.
“Very disappointing. We had some opportunities early we didn’t capitalize on them, and then their guys took it to us the rest of the game,” St. Michael coach Joey Sanchez said. “Their athletic ability was something we didn’t match.
“Coach Weiner and those guys had their guys ready to play. They played with a lot more intensity and tenacity than we did. Our guys have got to turn around, regroup and get back focused.”