Class 5A

1. John Curtis (6-0) plays St. Augustine Saturday

2. West Monroe (7-0) beat Alexandria 37-17

3. East Ascension (7-0) beat Broadmoor 35-0

4. Catholic-BR (6-1) beat McKinley 48-6

5. Destrehan (6-1) beat Central Lafourche 51-21

6. Zachary (5-2) beat Denham Springs 62-20

7. Acadiana (6-1) beat Sam Houston 35-10

8. John Ehret (6-1) beat Landry-Walker 20-6

9. Terrebonne (7-0) beat East St. John 33-12

10. Alexandria (6-1) lost to West Monroe 37-17

Others receiving votes: Evangel Christian beat Southwood 48-12, Sam Houston lost to Acadiana 35-10, Byrd beat Parkway 31-13, Live Oak lost to Scotlandville 37-7, Haughton beat Captain Shreve 42-35, Captain Shreve lost to Haughton 42-35, Ouachita lost to Ruston 23-20, Jesuit plays Rummel Saturday, East St. John lost to Terrebonne 33-12.

Class 4A

1. Karr (7-0) beat Belle Chasse 26-7

2. Lakeshore (7-0) beat H.L. Bourgeois 49-0

3. Northwood (7-0) beat Huntington 47-0

4. Warren Easton (5-1) beat McMain 46-0

5. St. Thomas More (6-1) beat Teurlings Catholic 56-7

6. Leesville (7-0) beat Grant 42-8

7. North DeSoto (5-2) lost to Benton 28-27

8. St. Martinville (7-0) beat Cecilia 50-18

9. Bastrop (5-1) did not play

10. Neville (4-2) beat Franklinton 48-20

Others receiving votes: Plaquemine beat Parkview Baptist 34-15, Teurlings Catholic lost to St. Thomas More 56-7, Franklin Parish beat Green Oaks 63-30, Helen Cox plays Kennedy Saturday, Tioga beat DeRidder 42-39.

Class 3A

1. University (7-0) beat Glen Oaks 55-0

2. Iota (7-0) beat Church Point 15-12

3. Union Parish (6-1) beat Madison Parish 47-6

4. Sterlington (5-2) beat Wossman 43-34

5. Kaplan (4-3) beat Berwick 38-33

6. Archbishop Hannan (7-0) beat Thomas Jefferson 42-0

7. Church Point (5-2) lost to Iota 15-12

8. Jena (6-1) beat Peabody 31-0

9. St. James (5-2) beat Haynes Academy 43-7

10. Northwest (5-2) beat Port Barre 28-0

Others receiving votes: Eunice beat Pine Prairie 35-6, Loyola Prep beat St. Mary’s 39-14, Lake Charles College Prep lost to Notre Dame 35-21, De La Salle beat Lusher Charter 42-7, Jennings lost to Westlake 21-14.

Class 2A

1. Notre Dame (7-0) beat Lake Charles Prep 35-21

2. Amite (6-1) beat Pope John Paul II 54-0

3. Dunham (7-0) beat Friendship Capitol 70-20

4. Many (6-1) beat Menard 47-0

5. Country Day (7-0) beat Fisher 41-0

6. Catholic-NI (6-1) beat Loreauville 69-8

(tie) Newman (6-1) beat Riverside Academy 41-14

8. Rosepine (7-0) beat Pickering 41-0

9. Welsh (5-2) beat Lake Arthur 55-20

10. St. Helena (6-1) beat Springfield 45-0

Others receiving votes: Calvary Baptist beat Lakeside 42-12, Ascension Episcopal beat Franklin 42-14, Lakeside lost to Calvary 42-12, Kinder beat Ville Platte 20-8, Episcopal-BR beat Port Allen 34-13, Ferriday beat Vidalia 22-7.

Class 1A

1. Kentwood (7-0) beat East Iberville 33-0

2. Lafayette Christian (7-0) beat Centerville 48-0

3. Southern Lab (6-1) beat Ascension Catholic 22-19

4. Haynesville (7-0) beat Lincoln Prep 53-12

5. Oak Grove (7-0) beat Ouachita Christian 64-35

6. Logansport (6-0) did not play

7. West St. John (5-2) beat Covenant Christian 44-18

8. Ascension Catholic (6-1) lost to Southern Lab 22-19

9. Vermilion Catholic (7-0) beat Gueydan 43-14

10. Ouachita Christian (5-2) lost to Oak Grove 64-35

Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee beat Westminster 55-6, Covenant Christian lost to West St. John 44-18, St. Edmund beat Oberlin 35-6, Montgomery beat Block 38-12.

