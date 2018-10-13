Class 5A
1. John Curtis (6-0) plays St. Augustine Saturday
2. West Monroe (7-0) beat Alexandria 37-17
3. East Ascension (7-0) beat Broadmoor 35-0
4. Catholic-BR (6-1) beat McKinley 48-6
5. Destrehan (6-1) beat Central Lafourche 51-21
6. Zachary (5-2) beat Denham Springs 62-20
7. Acadiana (6-1) beat Sam Houston 35-10
8. John Ehret (6-1) beat Landry-Walker 20-6
9. Terrebonne (7-0) beat East St. John 33-12
10. Alexandria (6-1) lost to West Monroe 37-17
Others receiving votes: Evangel Christian beat Southwood 48-12, Sam Houston lost to Acadiana 35-10, Byrd beat Parkway 31-13, Live Oak lost to Scotlandville 37-7, Haughton beat Captain Shreve 42-35, Captain Shreve lost to Haughton 42-35, Ouachita lost to Ruston 23-20, Jesuit plays Rummel Saturday, East St. John lost to Terrebonne 33-12.
Class 4A
1. Karr (7-0) beat Belle Chasse 26-7
2. Lakeshore (7-0) beat H.L. Bourgeois 49-0
3. Northwood (7-0) beat Huntington 47-0
4. Warren Easton (5-1) beat McMain 46-0
5. St. Thomas More (6-1) beat Teurlings Catholic 56-7
6. Leesville (7-0) beat Grant 42-8
7. North DeSoto (5-2) lost to Benton 28-27
8. St. Martinville (7-0) beat Cecilia 50-18
9. Bastrop (5-1) did not play
10. Neville (4-2) beat Franklinton 48-20
Others receiving votes: Plaquemine beat Parkview Baptist 34-15, Teurlings Catholic lost to St. Thomas More 56-7, Franklin Parish beat Green Oaks 63-30, Helen Cox plays Kennedy Saturday, Tioga beat DeRidder 42-39.
Class 3A
1. University (7-0) beat Glen Oaks 55-0
2. Iota (7-0) beat Church Point 15-12
3. Union Parish (6-1) beat Madison Parish 47-6
4. Sterlington (5-2) beat Wossman 43-34
5. Kaplan (4-3) beat Berwick 38-33
6. Archbishop Hannan (7-0) beat Thomas Jefferson 42-0
7. Church Point (5-2) lost to Iota 15-12
8. Jena (6-1) beat Peabody 31-0
9. St. James (5-2) beat Haynes Academy 43-7
10. Northwest (5-2) beat Port Barre 28-0
Others receiving votes: Eunice beat Pine Prairie 35-6, Loyola Prep beat St. Mary’s 39-14, Lake Charles College Prep lost to Notre Dame 35-21, De La Salle beat Lusher Charter 42-7, Jennings lost to Westlake 21-14.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (7-0) beat Lake Charles Prep 35-21
2. Amite (6-1) beat Pope John Paul II 54-0
3. Dunham (7-0) beat Friendship Capitol 70-20
4. Many (6-1) beat Menard 47-0
5. Country Day (7-0) beat Fisher 41-0
6. Catholic-NI (6-1) beat Loreauville 69-8
(tie) Newman (6-1) beat Riverside Academy 41-14
8. Rosepine (7-0) beat Pickering 41-0
9. Welsh (5-2) beat Lake Arthur 55-20
10. St. Helena (6-1) beat Springfield 45-0
Others receiving votes: Calvary Baptist beat Lakeside 42-12, Ascension Episcopal beat Franklin 42-14, Lakeside lost to Calvary 42-12, Kinder beat Ville Platte 20-8, Episcopal-BR beat Port Allen 34-13, Ferriday beat Vidalia 22-7.
Class 1A
1. Kentwood (7-0) beat East Iberville 33-0
2. Lafayette Christian (7-0) beat Centerville 48-0
3. Southern Lab (6-1) beat Ascension Catholic 22-19
4. Haynesville (7-0) beat Lincoln Prep 53-12
5. Oak Grove (7-0) beat Ouachita Christian 64-35
6. Logansport (6-0) did not play
7. West St. John (5-2) beat Covenant Christian 44-18
8. Ascension Catholic (6-1) lost to Southern Lab 22-19
9. Vermilion Catholic (7-0) beat Gueydan 43-14
10. Ouachita Christian (5-2) lost to Oak Grove 64-35
Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee beat Westminster 55-6, Covenant Christian lost to West St. John 44-18, St. Edmund beat Oberlin 35-6, Montgomery beat Block 38-12.