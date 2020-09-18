The Denham Springs High football player who collapsed near the end of a Tuesday after practice has died.

Remy Hidalgo, a junior lineman for the Yellow Jackets, died early Friday morning in a New Orleans hospital, according to a social media post made by his mother, Ashley Roberson.

“Today officially marks the most impossible day in my life. How will I get through life without you? The love of my life. My baby boy! You were loved more than you ever know. You were the best son, brother, grandson and friend. I wish I could take your place,” the Facebook post said in part.

Hidalgo was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on Tuesday and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans on Wednesday. A prayer gathering attended by several hundred DSHS students was held Wednesday night on the school’s football field.

Denham Springs head football coach Brett Beard made a social media request Thursday for blood donations for Hidalgo. The family and DSHS received an outpouring of support from the community and beyond, including posts and encouragement from other schools and teams.

A statement from a spokesperson with the Livingston Parish Public Schools system said counselors will be available for students and faculty at the school starting Friday.

“Everyone is very saddened by this news. We all were praying and hoping for his recovery. We ask for prayers today for his family and this community as we struggle with the loss of such a special young man,” the statement read.