After months of consternation and anticipation, LHSAA football returned last week. What transpired covered a wide range of emotions as teams throughout the state got to gauge where they stand.
There were a few upsets — though none more stunning than General Trass (formerly Lake Providence) beating Evangel Christian.
Just as teams got their footing in a season some thought might not happen concerns about how many teams could be left standing became a talking point. Woodlawn High became the first local school forced to cancel games because of the COVID-19 presumptive positive cases.
The Panthers, of course, are not alone. Ouachita Parish High, Belle Chasse and St. Thomas Aquinas were already in the group by the time it was announced Thursday that Woodlawn would have to cancel its first two games.
Since then, there has been speculation about a possible minimum number of games a football team would have to play to be eligible for the playoffs. No decision on that has been made just yet, according to LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine.
That might sound odd. But think Big 10 and fall football for an example of how making a sweeping COVID-19 decision too quickly can awry.
As we wait, schools are getting resourceful when it comes to finding opponents. That is certainly one way to play and not get shorted a game.
Riverside Academy, Woodlawn’s Week 1 foe, traveled to Caldwell Parish for a Saturday game. The Panthers’ Week 2 opponent, Livonia, quickly agreed to play Alexandria Senior High Thursday.
Expect more schools to flex their muscles with some scheduling gymnastics over the next seven weeks. The teams I covered Week 1 were so grateful to play. There were no large crowds and other high school football accessories we love so much.
Remember, this is 2020 and nothing is normal. Adjusting to the limits and finding the joy that comes with competing in any fall sport is the challenge we have. Up next? Week 2 of football.
Looking to Week 2
A shortage of local officials and schools scrambling to fill schedules leaves the Baton Rouge area with approximately the same number of games on Thursday and Friday.
And the biggest game of the week is Thursday — Edna Karr vs. Catholic at Memorial Stadium. This week also marks the start of District 7-3A play. Brusly hosts Madison Prep for a key 7-3A opener.
Will there any upsets? Could be. I also expect every week to be an adventure.