D-III matchup games
Episcopal is No. 5 in the LHSAA’s Division III power ratings and Dunham is sixth. It is one three games that match the select division’s top teams. No. 1 Notre Dame hosts No. 2 Lafayette Christian and No. 3 St. Charles Catholic hosts No. 4 Newman.
Broncos seek series win
Second-ranked Zachary seeks its 11th straight victory over Denham Springs when the District 4-5A teams meet at DSHS. The Broncos have won 13 of the last 15 in the series that began in 1954 and lead the series 17-16. DSHS won 12 in row starting in 1967.
At home on the road
It was bound to happen with Dutchtown serving as the home site for all three 5-5A teams in Ascension Parish until artificial turf installation is complete. The Griffins (4-1, 0-1) are the visitor at their stadium. It is a home game for East Ascension (1-3, 0-1).
Tapp up next for Warriors
St. Michael plays Class 1A Ascension Catholic led by defensive lineman, J’Mond Tapp, at Olympia. Tapp, a Texas commitment, has 34 career sacks. Tapp’s brother, former Southern Miss player and current ACHS assistant coach Delmond Landry, holds the school record with 65.