Generations of basketball standouts have illustrated a flair for the dramatic with game-winning shots. Tiara Young added a little drama to her college selection announcement.
The former Evangel Christian standout who is set to play her senior season locally at Walker High told LSU coaches she was committing to the Lady Tigers as her family’s celebration began late Saturday afternoon.
“I called today, I guess about 4:40 (p.m.) to tell them,” Young said. “The coaches were all together and coach (Tasha) Butts (assistant coach) started dancing.”
The 5-foot-9 Young is a five-star prospect who is rated No. 26 on ESPN’s Hoop Gurlz Top 60. As a junior at Evangel, Young was voted the Class 5A MVP. She led Evangel to the LHSAA’s Division I semifinals and averaged 27.2 points and 12 rebounds a game. She said she plans to sign with LSU during the Nov. 14-16 early signing period.
After Young’s family completed a move to the Livingston Parish area, she methodically narrowed her list of finalists to also include Houston, TCU, Texas Tech and Miami. Young said LSU and TCU were her final two.
“I’m from Louisiana and it came down to the fact that I want the chance to do something great for a school in my home state,” Young said. “LSU has been the same all the way through the recruiting process. I have a great relationship with the coaches. Every time I go there, it feels like home.”
Young said she felt comfortable enough with Butts to engage in a playful texting game with the LSU assistant on Friday. “She (Butts) texted and asked if she had something to worry about. I said, ‘I don’t know.’ She got a little upset with me, but it’s fine now.”
Young said committing and signing in November is the closure to the recruiting process she was looking for. Both Young and her mother, former ECA coach Meoka Young, are part of the WHS program. Meoka Young is an assistant coach to Walker head coach Korey Arnold.
“I’m ready for the season to begin,” Young said.