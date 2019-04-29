What local/area teams did last Saturday at Sulphur's Frasch Park was almost Baton Rouge’s best title-day ever at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament.
St. Amant in Class 5A, Brusly in 3A, Holden in Class B and Catholic-Pointe Coupee in Division IV gave Baton Rouge four titles — the most since winning five titles in 1995 when the tourney was in Alexandria. Parkview Baptist also finished as the Division II runners-up.
Critics will say 1995 was better because those champions — Central in 4A, Live Oak in 3A, Parkview in 2A, Ascension Catholic in 1A and now defunct Starkey Academy in C — won five out of seven possible titles.
Yes, I know this was 4 out of 12 in the LHSAA’s select/nonselect format. But with the parity I see in many classes/divisions of high school softball, 4 out of 12 is not bad. Stories like the one of CHSPC’s stuffed Lion mascot Turner and St. Amant's hotel shuffle add the extra spice I like.
Turner, complete with gold boxing gloves, was there to remind the Hornets to keep fighting while working to claim their first title since 2016. Turner was awarded to a Hornets player after each game by coach Lauren Doucet.
CHSPC players opted for the name “Turner” because of a story Doucet told them about one of her LSU teammates, pitcher Emily Turner, who was relentless on the mound and loyal to her teammates. Doucet told her team that Turner once ran to the outfield to congratulate a teammate who made a great catch.
Plumbing issues put the St. Amant Gators in search of another hotel after their semifinal win Friday. The search started in Jennings and extended beyond the Texas border. Ultimately, SAHS coach Amy Pitre sent her players to spend the night with their parents.
But the distraction did not prevent the Gators from winning their first 5A title since 2006. Nothing like high school teams not only winning, but also making lifetime memories. There are always stories to tell.
Athletes mourn Stringer
Funeral services for legendary Baker High track coach Melvin Stringer were held over the weekend. Stringer, 86, died the previous week. He was a fixture on the Baton Rouge area track & field scene for decades as a coach and track official.
Stringer's death comes just a few weeks after he was honored by Scotlandville’s Melvin Stringer Relays, a meet named in his honor.
Lewis shares honor
Baton Rouge High’s Logan Lewis shared Outstanding Field Performer honors at the Class 5A, Region 2 track meet held last week at Zachary High with ZHS’ Orsciana Beard.
Lewis, a Southern Mississippi signee, won the shot put and discus. Beard was announced as the winner after winning the long jump and triple jump. The fact Lewis also won two events was discovered after the meet was over.
All-Metro softball meeting
Brusly High will host the annual All-Metro softball team selection meeting on Monday, May 6.
The meet to pick teams for Class 5A/4A and Class 3A and below is at 6 p.m. in the Brusly cafeteria. Coaches should send nominations to Brusly coach Beau Bouvier at Beau Bouvier at beau.bouvier@wbrschools.net