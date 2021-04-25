The LHSAA wanted something different for its bowling playoffs and Premier Lanes of Gonzales was chosen for its special setup.
The semifinals (10 a.m. and noon) will be in the main 20-lane part of the entertainment center, but the finals (boys/co-ed at 2 p.m., girls 4 p.m.) will be held in the separate six-lane VIP area. What changes there might be in lane topography and conditions from one to another might be an added factor to this year’s final match.
One boys/co-ed semifinals will match No. 1 seed Catholic High (15-0) against No. 5 Brother Martin (14-1). Catholic defeated Brother Martin at Premier on Feb. 8. Brother Martin is going for an unprecedented fifth high school title since it became an official event in 2005.
Brother Martin topped 1,300 for a six-player game total three times on the first day of the playoffs and posted 3,774 and 3,862 scores in their past two matches. Catholic has cleared 1,200 in 14 games with 3,892 in the February win over the Crusaders.
The other semifinal has No. 6 East Ascension (14-1) against No. 7 Central (14-1).
The girls' semifinals at noon feature undefeated teams meeting in No. 2 Archbishop Chapelle (14-0) and No. 3 St. Amant (14-0). The other semifinal pits No. 5 Dutchtown (12-2) against No. 9 Central (10-3).
Central has made the girls finals three times since 2010, winning the title in 2017.
The Chipmunks of Chapelle have been consistent all year, averaging better than 995 for the season, shooting a 1,062 with a three-game 2,945 in the quarterfinals.
“I felt the team was extremely focused during the first two rounds,” Chapelle coach Frank Rubi said. “On Monday, my message to the team will be to go out there and do what we do. Bowl our 1,000 pins set and make the competition beat us.”
For Dutchtown, making the semifinals is special since this is just the second year the school has a girls team.
“Wednesday was the first time any of these girls got to experience a playoff atmosphere, and we were honestly a bit worried how some of the girls would handle it,” Dutchtown coach Cory Ledet said. “Although there were some noticeable bumps along the way, the girls prevailed and are excited to compete Monday. … They are hungry for more, and I am confident they are going to give their best effort on Monday.”
Admission is $7. The finals will be live streamed by CrescentCitySports.com.