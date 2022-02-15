Boys
1, Zachary (28-3): The defending 5A champion Broncos still lead this local stampede toward the playoffs and have a chance to win 30 games in a season. Pretty impressive.
2, Liberty (23-6): There has been little adversity for the 4A/Division II Patriots this season. But with two losses in their last three games, including a loss to 7-4A foe Plaquemine, it will be interesting to see the bounce back.
3, Madison Prep (22-5): The defending 3A champion Chargers won three times last week, including a win over University High in the District 7-3A tourney final.
4, Scotlandville (21-6): It is a big week for the Hornets with three District 4-5A games, including notable showdowns with Walker and Zachary.
5, Walker (21-7): And speaking of the Wildcats, it will be an interesting week for them too. They sit at No. 4 in the most recent LHSAA Class 5A power ratings.
6, Southern Lab (24-4): There is a lot to like about this Class 1A/Division IV that sits atop the power ratings for Division IV. They have size and quickness.
7, University (16-5): Little known fact … the Class 3A/Division II Cubs top the Division II power ratings that ahead of the likes of Liberty and St. Thomas More. Yes, this team seems to keep getting better.
8, Donaldsonville (25-4): The 3A Tigers are a lesser known commodity but they sit in fifth in the latest LHSAA power ratings and have not lost a game in a month.
9, Catholic (19-10), Episcopal (22-6), Jehovah-Jireh (17-11): When you can't settle in just one or two. Teams from different classes who will be fun to watch in the postseason.
Up next: East Ascension, Family Christian, Holden, Port Allen, St. Amant, St. Michael.
Girls
1, Walker (30-3): A no-doubt choice here. WHS has lost to one in-state team, grabbed the No. 1 playoff seed in Class 5A and ran the table in impressive fashion in District 4-5A.
2, Madison Prep (17-11): The defending 3A champions are No. 4 in the Class 3A power ratings, but have a win over No. 1 Brusly in the recent 7-3A tourney.
3, Brusly (26-4): A year ago, the Panthers were 3A semifinalists. They look to make the next step to a title game on a tough bracket that also includes defending champion MPA.
4, Albany (21-6): Another stellar year for the Livingston Parish-based Hornets included two more wins last week and a No. 3 playoff seed on that 3A bracket plenty of people will watch.
5, Episcopal (19-6): The 2A/Division III Knights have some notable wins, including one over Madison Prep. Like Brusly. EHS looks to advance past the semifinals.
6, St. Amant (18-9): Two more wins for the District 5-5A champion Gators, who face in familiar foe in district and Ascension rival Dutchtown Wednesday night in the playoffs.
7, McKinley (17-9): The 5A/Division I Panthers have won four of their last five games to vault back into the top 10. They also are a No. 3 playoff seed.
8, Scotlandville (17-10), Zachary (19-12), Liberty (18-14) and Southern Lab (16-11): Kind of like eating potato chips. It’s hard to stop after one or two. All these teams have different selling points.
How 1A/Division IV Southern Lab handles its return to the playoffs in a first-year reboot with young, talented players is intriguing. Liberty, a traditional power, has been up-and-down with injuries and a revamped lineup.
District 4-5A rivals Scotlandville and Zachary have been up-and-down too. The playoffs could be the fresh start needed.
Up next: Donaldsonville, Doyle, East Iberville, Family Christian, French Settlement, Holden, St. John, Springfield, White Castle, Woodlawn.