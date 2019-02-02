Boys
Field events
High jump: 1, Ebenezer Aggrey, Catholic, 6-4. 2, Dante Thomas, 6-3. 3, Donald Jones, Broadmoor, 6-0.
Long jump: 1, CJ Hill, St. Thomas More, 22-9. 2, Reginald King, Scotlandville, 21-6 ¼. 3, Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 21-4 ½.
Shot put: 1, DeAndre Keller, St. James, 58-6 ¾. 2, Zechariah Blake, 55-5. 3, Ethan Swanner, West Monroe, 49-0.
Triple jump: 1, Donald Jones, Broadmoor, 45-6. 2, Kieraston Stevenson, Hamilton Christian, 43-3 ½. 3, Jayden Strong, East Jefferson, 43-1 ½.
Pole vault: 1, Nicholas Russell, Catholic-NI, 15-5 ¾. 2, Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 15-5 ¾. 3, Elijah Odinet, Lafayette, 15-5 ¾.
Track events
4x200-meter relay: 1, Ouachita Parish 1:32.06. 2, Catholic 1:32.07. 3, Westgate 1:32.13.
800 meters: 1, LaDann Thomas, Byrd, 2:01.02. 2, Collin Hedges, Catholic, 2:01.39. 3, Marshall Buhler, Fontainebleau, 2:01.39.
1,600: 1, Collin Hedges, Catholic, 4:32.09. 2, Christopher Cuntz, Catholic, 4:32.91. 3, Allen England, Byrd, 4:33.76.
400: 1, D.J. Butler, Catholic, 49.69. 2, Maliek Roberson, Ruston, 50.15. 3, Kam Jackson, West Feliciana, 50.91.
4x800 relay: 1, St. Paul’s 8:15.11. 2, Catholic 8:15.15. 3, Episcopal 8:15.66.
60 hurdles: 1, Timothy Cola, St. Augustine, 8.34. 2, Jordan Thompson, Broadmoor, 8.41. 3, Michael Clements, Karr, 8.44
60: 1, Kam Jackson, West Feliciana, 6.88. 2, Trejun Jones, Carencro, 6.89. 3, Christian Bell, Donaldsonville, 6.94.
3,200: 1, Hunter Appleton, Brother Martin, 9:40.44. 2, James Lalonde, Catholic, 9:48,06. 3, Owen Simon, Catholic, 9:52.11.
4x400 relay: 1, Catholic 3:27.53. 2,. Landry-Walker 3:30.46 3, Byrd 3:30.59.
Girls
Field events
Pole vault: 2, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 11-11. 2, Gaby Bird, Fontainebleau, 11-6. 3, Jordan Brown, Dutchtown, 11-1.
Long jump: 1, Cameron Goodman, John Curtis, 18-0 ¾. 2, Taylor Walls, Terrebonne, 16-11. 3, Amy Warren, Belle Chasse, 16-10 ¾.
Shot put: 1, Logan Lewis, Baton Rouge High, 41-8 1/2. 2, Bre Porter, Lafayette Christian, 41-3 1/2. 3, Laila Guy, BRHS, 39-10.
Triple jump: 1, Orsciana Beardm Zachary, 38-11 ½. 2, Madyson Rideau, Lafayette Christian, 37-3 ¾. 3, Cameron Goodman, John Curtis, 37-2 ¾.
High jump: Alacia Myles, Karr, 5-6. 2, Taylor Davis, Benton, 5-6. 3, Ronye Wright, John Ehret, 5-2.
Track events
4x200-meter relay: 1, Lafayette 1:44.64. 2, John Curtis 1:44.87. 3, Zachary 1:45.74.
800 meters: 1, Breanna Becerra, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:22.35. 2, Laila Jackson, John Curtis, 2:26.12. 3, Madelyn Nicaud, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:27.84.
1,600: 1, Adele Broussard, Episcopal, 5:20.45. 2, Isabelle Brown, St. Joseph’s, 5:26.32. 3, Lauren Hendry, St. Joseph’s, 5:30.15.
400: 1, Indya Jackson, Zachary, 59.19. 2, Aaliyah Allen, Carver, 59.29. 3, Esther Nwanze, BRHS, 59.63.
4x800 relay: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 10:05.59. 2, Sacred Heart-NO 10:25.20. 3, Mandeville 10:25.34.
60 hurdles: 1, Kennedy London, West Feliciana, 9.12. 2, Chyler Turner, Washington-Marion, 9.14. 3, Orsciana Beard, Zachary,
60: 1, Alia Armstrong, St. Katharine Drexel, 7.62. 2, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 7.68. 3, Raven Nunnery, John Curtis, 7.76.
3,200: 1, Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s, 11:51.19. 2, Virginia Dirks, St. Joseph’s, 12:05.75. 3, Charley Chehardy, Mandeville, 12:12.08.
4x400 relay: 1, John Curtis 4:03.66. 2, Ruston 4:06.01. 3, St. Katharine Drexel 4:11.96.