BR.walkercatholicbkb.120121 HS 791.JPG

Walker's Warren Young Jr. (14) drives to the basket between Catholic's Nico Jones (5) and Dennis Hebert (3), Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Catholic High in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys

Varsity games typically start between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Plaquemine at Catholic

St. Thomas More at Dunham

Jehovah-Jireh at Parkview Baptist

Ascension Christian at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Cristo Rey at Capitol

East Ascension at Scotlandville

Northeast at Central Private

New Orleans Charter at Port Allen

Mentorship Academy at Tara

St. Charles Catholic at St. John

J.S. Clark Leadership at Southern Lab

Ascension Catholic at Lutcher

Broadmoor at St. Amant

Tournament

Livingston Parish tournament

At French Settlement

Live Oak vs. Doyle, 4:30 p.m.

Albany vs. French Settlement, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Thomas Aquinas at Ascension Catholic

LSD at Slaughter Community Charter

Thrive Academy at Northeast

Tournaments

Livingston Parish tournament

At French Settlement

Denham Springs vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Walker vs. Holden-Maurepas winner, 7:30 p.m.

43rd Charles T. Kinsley tournament

At Central

University vs. Livonia, 4:45 p.m.

Woodlawn vs. St. Michael, 6:15 p.m.

BayouBoyzKustoms/Waste Pro Spartan Classic

At East Ascension

Main gym

Istrouma vs. East St. John, 4 p.m.

New Orleans Military-Maritime vs. Helen Cox, 5:15 p.m.

Bonnabel vs. Donaldsonville, 6:30 p.m.

Belaire vs. Dutchtown, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Parkview Baptist at Capitol

Destrehan at Lutcher

West St. Mary at St. John

Dunham at Liberty

Westminster Christian at Family Christian

St. Charles Catholic at Ascension Christian

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at West Feliciana

Tournaments

Livingston Parish tournament

At French Settlement

Semifinals/consolation banquet games

43rd Charles T. Kinsley tournament

At Central

East Iberville vs. Broadmoor, 4:45 p.m.

Central vs. Collegiate Prep, 6:15 p.m.

BayouBoyzKustoms/Waste Pro Spartan Classic

At East Ascension

Main gym

Belaire-Dutchtown winner vs, NOMMA-Helena Cox winner, 4 p.m.

Istrouma-East St. John winner vs. Bonnabel-Donaldsonville winner, 5:15 p.m.

Grace (Mississippi) Baptist vs. St. Amant, 6:30 p.m.

East Ascension vs. Thibodaux, 8 p.m.

Auxiliary gym

Consolation games at 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Friday

Port Barre at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Slaughter Community Charter at Capitol

Episcopal School of Acadiana at Brusly

West St. John at Lutcher

Mentorship Academy at Collegiate Baton Rouge

False River Academy at West Feliciana

Cristo Rey at Tara

Tournaments

Livingston Parish tournament

At French Settlement

Semifinals/consolation games

43rd Charles T. Kinsley tournament

At Central

Consolation games at 4:30 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.

Semifinals at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

BayouBoyzKustoms/Waste Pro Spartan Classic

At East Ascension

Main gym

Consolation game at 5:15 p.m.

Semifinals at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Auxiliary gym

Consolation games at 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Saturday

Scotlandville at McKinley, 2 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at Catholic, 3 p.m.

Tournaments

Livingston Parish tournament

At French Settlement

Consolation final, 1:30 p.m.

Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

43rd Charles T. Kinsley tournament

At Central

Consolation final, 12:40 p.m.

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

BayouBoyzKustoms/Waste Pro Spartan Classic

At East Ascension

Main gym

Third-place game, 3:30 p.m.

Final, 5 p.m.

Auxiliary gym

Consolation games at 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Girls

Varsity games typically start between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

St. John at Brusly

Scotlandville at Episcopal

Port Allen at Livonia

Dutchtown at Central

Slaughter Community Charter at East Feliciana

East Ascension at Madison Prep

Tara at Thrive Academy

Woodlawn at Family Christian

St. Helena at Glen Oaks

Capitol at West Feliciana

Tournament

Livingston Parish tournament

At French Settlement

Albany vs. Springfield, 3 p.m.

Doyle vs. Holden, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Archbishop Chapelle at Dutchtown

McKinley at Glen Oaks

Mentorship Academy at Thrive Academy

Plaquemine at East Iberville

Tournament

Livingston Parish tournament

At French Settlement

Denham Springs vs. French Settlement, 3 p.m.

Walker vs. Maurepas-Live Oak winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Donaldsonville at St. Amant

Thibodaux at White Castle

Central at Woodlawn

St. Joseph’s Academy at St. Michael

Northeast at Broadmoor

Archbishop Hannan at Parkview Baptist

Southern Lab at Scotlandville

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Belaire

Tournament

Livingston Parish tournament

At French Settlement

Consolation/semifinal games

Friday

Pearl River at Dunham

South Terrebonne at Riverside Academy

Madison Prep at Scotlandville

Episcopal at Baker

Dutchtown at Mentorship Academy

Southern Lab at McKinley

Tournament

Livingston Parish tournament

At French Settlement

Consolation/semifinal games

Saturday

Thrive Academy at Port Allen, 9 a.m.

Tournament

Livingston Parish tournament

At French Settlement

Consolation final, noon

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

View comments