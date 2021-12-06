Boys
Varsity games typically start between 7 and 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Plaquemine at Catholic
St. Thomas More at Dunham
Jehovah-Jireh at Parkview Baptist
Ascension Christian at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Cristo Rey at Capitol
East Ascension at Scotlandville
Northeast at Central Private
New Orleans Charter at Port Allen
Mentorship Academy at Tara
St. Charles Catholic at St. John
J.S. Clark Leadership at Southern Lab
Ascension Catholic at Lutcher
Broadmoor at St. Amant
Tournament
Livingston Parish tournament
At French Settlement
Live Oak vs. Doyle, 4:30 p.m.
Albany vs. French Settlement, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
St. Thomas Aquinas at Ascension Catholic
LSD at Slaughter Community Charter
Thrive Academy at Northeast
Tournaments
Livingston Parish tournament
At French Settlement
Denham Springs vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Walker vs. Holden-Maurepas winner, 7:30 p.m.
43rd Charles T. Kinsley tournament
At Central
University vs. Livonia, 4:45 p.m.
Woodlawn vs. St. Michael, 6:15 p.m.
BayouBoyzKustoms/Waste Pro Spartan Classic
At East Ascension
Main gym
Istrouma vs. East St. John, 4 p.m.
New Orleans Military-Maritime vs. Helen Cox, 5:15 p.m.
Bonnabel vs. Donaldsonville, 6:30 p.m.
Belaire vs. Dutchtown, 8 p.m.
Thursday
Parkview Baptist at Capitol
Destrehan at Lutcher
West St. Mary at St. John
Dunham at Liberty
Westminster Christian at Family Christian
St. Charles Catholic at Ascension Christian
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at West Feliciana
Tournaments
Livingston Parish tournament
At French Settlement
Semifinals/consolation banquet games
43rd Charles T. Kinsley tournament
At Central
East Iberville vs. Broadmoor, 4:45 p.m.
Central vs. Collegiate Prep, 6:15 p.m.
BayouBoyzKustoms/Waste Pro Spartan Classic
At East Ascension
Main gym
Belaire-Dutchtown winner vs, NOMMA-Helena Cox winner, 4 p.m.
Istrouma-East St. John winner vs. Bonnabel-Donaldsonville winner, 5:15 p.m.
Grace (Mississippi) Baptist vs. St. Amant, 6:30 p.m.
East Ascension vs. Thibodaux, 8 p.m.
Auxiliary gym
Consolation games at 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Friday
Port Barre at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Slaughter Community Charter at Capitol
Episcopal School of Acadiana at Brusly
West St. John at Lutcher
Mentorship Academy at Collegiate Baton Rouge
False River Academy at West Feliciana
Cristo Rey at Tara
Tournaments
Livingston Parish tournament
At French Settlement
Semifinals/consolation games
43rd Charles T. Kinsley tournament
At Central
Consolation games at 4:30 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.
Semifinals at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
BayouBoyzKustoms/Waste Pro Spartan Classic
At East Ascension
Main gym
Consolation game at 5:15 p.m.
Semifinals at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Auxiliary gym
Consolation games at 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Saturday
Scotlandville at McKinley, 2 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Catholic, 3 p.m.
Tournaments
Livingston Parish tournament
At French Settlement
Consolation final, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
43rd Charles T. Kinsley tournament
At Central
Consolation final, 12:40 p.m.
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
BayouBoyzKustoms/Waste Pro Spartan Classic
At East Ascension
Main gym
Third-place game, 3:30 p.m.
Final, 5 p.m.
Auxiliary gym
Consolation games at 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.
Girls
Varsity games typically start between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
St. John at Brusly
Scotlandville at Episcopal
Port Allen at Livonia
Dutchtown at Central
Slaughter Community Charter at East Feliciana
East Ascension at Madison Prep
Tara at Thrive Academy
Woodlawn at Family Christian
St. Helena at Glen Oaks
Capitol at West Feliciana
Tournament
Livingston Parish tournament
At French Settlement
Albany vs. Springfield, 3 p.m.
Doyle vs. Holden, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Archbishop Chapelle at Dutchtown
McKinley at Glen Oaks
Mentorship Academy at Thrive Academy
Plaquemine at East Iberville
Tournament
Livingston Parish tournament
At French Settlement
Denham Springs vs. French Settlement, 3 p.m.
Walker vs. Maurepas-Live Oak winner, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Donaldsonville at St. Amant
Thibodaux at White Castle
Central at Woodlawn
St. Joseph’s Academy at St. Michael
Northeast at Broadmoor
Archbishop Hannan at Parkview Baptist
Southern Lab at Scotlandville
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Belaire
Tournament
Livingston Parish tournament
At French Settlement
Consolation/semifinal games
Friday
Pearl River at Dunham
South Terrebonne at Riverside Academy
Madison Prep at Scotlandville
Episcopal at Baker
Dutchtown at Mentorship Academy
Southern Lab at McKinley
Tournament
Livingston Parish tournament
At French Settlement
Consolation/semifinal games
Saturday
Thrive Academy at Port Allen, 9 a.m.
Tournament
Livingston Parish tournament
At French Settlement
Consolation final, noon
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.