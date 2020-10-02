ZACHARY — Both teams proved they had plenty of firepower by scoring 54 second-half points. One big defensive play made the difference for Zachary.
Defensive back Kylin Johnson stripped the ball from a receiver and recovered the fumble with 4:50 left in the game.
From there, sophomore Eli Holstein tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Charles Robertson with three minutes remaining to close out Zachary’s 41-32 victory over St. Augustine Friday night at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium.
“I read the play and just saw it coming,” Johnson said. “When the receiver came across the middle I just hit him and fell on the ball.”
The night also was an offensive coming out party for the Broncos’ Connor Wisham and Holstein. Wisham, a junior, played defensive back last year but proved a move back to running back was a perfect fit by rushing for 188 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns.
“It was a great night. The o-line blocked great and I was able to find open lanes, Wisham said. “As I got more comfortable, I found places to run.”
Holstein completed 16 of 25 passes for 213 yards and one TD. He also ran for two touchdowns for the Broncos (1-0).
“My teammates helped me tonight and the line really came through for us,” Holstein said.
It also was a big night for St. Augustine QB Kendell Sampson, who completed 22 of 34 passes for 318 yards and five TDs. Tylie Keasley caught 8 passes for 113 yards and two TDs for the Purple Knights (0-1), who got within one at 27-26 with 7:47 left in the game when Keasley hauled in a 48-yard TD from Sampson.
“First half we started off slow, but at halftime we made some great adjustments,” Sampson said. “Everybody did their job. We just let them get too far in front ahead.”
The Broncos led 13-6 at halftime on the strength of two Logan Fletcher field goals and an 18-yard TD run by Holstein.
“I thought you got some big plays in the second half … some big time players who made plays on both sides,” ZHS coach David Brewerton said. “It turned into a shootout. We don’t want to get into those too often, especially not with a team as talented as they are.
“It thought it was a clean game and a competitive game. You want to come out with a win and we did.”
Other notable plays for SAHS included a 67-yard TD pass from Sampson to Kendell Nicholas and a 32-yard TD toss to Keasley.
The Purple Knights actually scored the game's first TD on a 5-yard pass from Sampson to Wendell Newton and led in the second quarter. It would be their only lead … a point SAHS coach Nick Foster lamented after what was his SAHS debut as head coach.
“We did some good things,” first-year St. Augustine coach Nick Foster said of his debut. “There were things I was pleased with … like the fact that we never gave up when we got down. They came out and fought.
“But there are many things we need to correct. We need to get to the drawing board we’ve got a team. Once we got in a groove, we execution. On defense we need to fly around and tackle. Just get the people on the ground.”