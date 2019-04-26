Parkview Baptist completed its first step of advancing to the state baseball tournament in Sulphur by defeating Archbishop Hannan 14-8 on Friday to sweep the best-of-three Division II regional series.
The Eagles, who beat the Hawks 11-0 in the series opener Thursday, will travel to Shreveport next weekend to face Loyola Prep in a best-of-three quarterfinal series. Loyola swept a doubleheader from Lusher on Friday. The winner of the Parkview-Loyola series will go to the state tournament.
Parkview (27-6) did not have quite as easy a time as it did one day earlier against Hannan. The Eagles fell behind 3-0 in the first inning on a three-run homer by Jacob Gaude. Even when Parkview pulled ahead with seven runs in the second, the Hawks continued to stay within striking distance until the sixth.
“Hannan came out and played (Friday),” Parkview coach Emrick Jagneaux said. “They put up runs and we came back and put runs up. We fell behind 3-0 and fought back. You just have to keep fighting and hopefully you will break through.”
The Eagles received a lot of help from Hannan (11-15) in their seven-run second inning. Pitcher Ethan Luchsinger walked three batters and the Hawks made three two-out errors which allowed four runs to score.
Shortstop Carson Maginnis bobbled Kyle Washington’s ground ball which enabled Parkview to go ahead 4-3. Gaude dropped Christian Reier’s fly ball to right field with the bases loaded and then made a wild throw to the plate.
The Eagles scored runs in each of the next four innings. In the third, Beau Comardelle doubled and came around to score on two wild pitches by Luchsinger. Washington singled home Brennan Holt, who reached on a dropped fly ball by centerfielder Logan Hakenjos, in the fourth.
Holt and Washington teamed up to score another run in the fifth. With two out, Holt singled and stole second. Holt came across on a single by Washington. With its lead down to three runs at 10-7 to start the sixth, Parkview responded with four runs.
With one out, Comardelle walked and scored on a double by Hunter Draper. Then, the Eagles got three straight run-scoring two-out hits — a single by Terry Tollivar, a double by Holt and a single by Washington.
Parkview’s four pitchers — Ryan Harland, Ben Blakeney, Brandon Barriant and T.J. Watkins — walked eight batters. Five of those eight hitters came around to score. Harland walked Israel Carrera and Bryce Gregoire before Gaude’s home run in the first.
Harland walked the first two hitters in the third before he was replaced by Blakeney. Two bases on balls from Blakeney helped Hannan score two runs in that inning. Carrera drew a leadoff walk from Barriant in the fifth. The Hawks then added two runs on RBI singles by Gregoire and Ben Bonnaffee.
“We didn’t pitch real well,” Jagneaux said. “We usually command the strike zone. I feel real comfortable with where we are. Anybody we throw is capable of beating anybody. We are swinging the bats better now than we were in the middle of the season. We’re where we need to be.”
The Eagles finished with 13 hits — three by Washington. Tollivar, Holt, Reiser and Comardelle each had two hits. The Hawks had five hits — two by Gregoire.