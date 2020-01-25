The match only lasted 3 minutes, 38 seconds, but it was arguably the most eventful final-round showdown of the 44th Ken Cole Wrestling Invitational on Saturday at Comeaux High in Lafayette.
Live Oak’s No. 2-seeded Clayton Hill pinned top-seeded Matthew Carrier of Teurlings Catholic in 3:38 to claim the win, but that time doesn’t detail the seesaw the match.
Carrier was unable to wrestle at last year’s Ken Cole because of a neck injury. Two years ago, Hill beat Carrier in the 113 final.
At first, it appeared Hill might stun Carrier with a pin just 48 seconds into the match.
It even appeared Carrier might unable to finish the match with a reoccurrence of his neck injury. But after the short break to consult his coach and the trainer, Carrier came charging back to turn an 8-2 deficit into a 8-8 tie 30 seconds into the second round.
But a minute later, Hill followed a quick takedown to take a 10-8 lead just seconds before delivering the dramatic pin of Carrier.
Five other Baton Rouge area wrestlers took home individual Ken Cole crowns.
Topping that list was East Ascension’s Trent Mahoney at 170. Mahoney had finished second in his past three trips to the Ken Cole. On this night, his patience paid off in a big way with a commanding 13-4 decision over Shad Sheffie of St. Michael.
The other four winners were Brusly’s Andrew Trahan with a 6-3 decision over Brother Martin’s Justin Savoie, East Ascension’s Brad Mahoney with a pin of Parkway’s Jacob Chittom in 5:21, St. Amant’s Conrad Mitchell with a pin of Brother Martin’s Luke Ohler in 2:59 and Zachary’s Ashton Freeman pinned Live Oak’s Austin Cook in 1:27.
St. Amant was the top team finisher from the Baton Rouge area taking fourth with 165 points, followed by Live Oak fifth with 149. Also in the top 10 were East Ascension in the eighth spot with 115½ points and Catholic High ninth with 113.
Parkway of Shreveport won the tournament with 202½ points, followed by Teurlings Catholic with 187½ and Basile with 184½.