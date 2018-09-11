Louisiana Sports Writers Association polls voted on by a panel of writers across the state. First-place votes in parentheses.
Class 5A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. John Curtis (9) 2-0 119 1
2. West Monroe (1) 2-0 107 3
3. Destrehan 2-0 100 4
4. Catholic-BR 2-0 96 6
5. East Ascension 2-0 71 5
6. Zachary 1-1 68 2
7. Acadiana 2-0 58 9
8. Live Oak 2-0 46 7
9. Scotlandville 2-0 39 10
10. Barbe 2-0 33 NR
Others receiving votes: Ruston 18, Evangel 12, Parkway 6, Terrebonne 4, Ouachita 3, John Ehret 2, Byrd 2, Holy Cross 2, Thibodaux 1, St. Augustine 1.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Karr (9) 2-0 117 1
2. Warren Easton 2-0 104 2
3. St. Thomas More 2-0 100 3
4. Lakeshore 2-0 93 4
5. Northwood (1) 2-0 83 5
6. Plaquemine 2-0 69 6
7. Leesville 2-0 55 7
8. North DeSoto 2-0 51 8
9. Teurlings Catholic 2-0 30 10
10. Neville 1-1 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Parkview Baptist 19, Tioga 15, Bastrop 6, Franklin Parish 3, Rayne 2, St. Martinville 2.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. University (9) 2-0 119 1
2. Sterlington (1) 2-0 109 2
3. Jena 2-0 98 3
4. Church Point 2-0 86 4
5. Kaplan 1-1 79 5
6. St. James 2-0 73 7
7. Northwest 2-0 52 9
8. Union Parish 2-0 40 NR
9. De La Salle 1-1 36 6
10. Loyola Prep 2-0 18 NR
Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 16, Iota 15, Crowley 12, Jennings 8, Archbishop Hannan 4, Loranger 2.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (7) 2-0 115 1
2. Many (3) 2-0 110 2
3. Catholic-New Iberia 2-0 105 3
4. Amite 1-1 86 5
5. Dunham 2-0 76 6
6. Newman 2-0 71 7
7. Welsh 1-1 54 4
8. Kinder 2-0 51 8
9. Rosepine 2-0 37 9
10. Country Day 2-0 34 10
Others receiving votes: Ascension Episcopal 22, St. Helena 18, Calvary Baptist 11.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Kentwood (6) 2-0 111 1
2. Lafayette Christian (2) 2-0 107 3
3. West St. John (1) 1-1 95 4
(tie) Southern Lab 1-1 95 2
5. Haynesville (1) 2-0 84 5
6. Oak Grove 2-0 69 6
7. Logansport 2-0 63 7
8. Ascension Catholic 2-0 52 8
9. Vermilion Catholic 2-0 49 9
10. Basile 1-1 29 NR
Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian 14, St. Mary’s 6, Ouachita Christian 5, Cedar Creek 2, Opelousas Catholic 2, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 1, Montgomery 1, St. Frederick 1.