Some teams and players enjoy breakout seasons. For Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Blaire Bizette, it was a breakthrough season.
With Bizette leading the way, the Hornets won their first LHSAA softball title in three years. Bizette, a sophomore pitcher, said the secret to success was really no secret at all.
“We all got better as players and as a team,” Bizette said. “The last couple of years we didn’t hit the ball well. I didn’t have a lot of movement on my pitches. We got better at hitting. Early in the year I saw the movement on my pitches was better. I could see it all came together.”
It was enough to earn a Division IV LHSAA title for CHSPC and Outstanding Player honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State team for Bizette.
Bizette, a Southeastern Louisiana University commitment, finished the season with 21-3 record, a 2.04 ERA and 117 strikeouts. She also ignited the CHSPC offense with a .627 batting average. Teammate Kailynn LeBlanc, an infielder, joins Bizette on the first team after hitting .459 with 12 doubles and 32 RBIs.
Ouachita Christian catcher Clint Hargrave is the Outstanding Player on the 1A baseball team. Hargrave, an SLU signee, batted .404 with 43 RBIs, five home runs She struck out just 10 times in 114 at-bats.
Greg Manuel was voted the baseball Coach of the Year after leading Oberlin to the Class 1A baseball state title. Britni Head of Division IV runner-up Ouachita Christian was selected as the Coach of the Year for softball.
The Ascension Catholic trio of pitcher Tre’ Medine (10-3, 2.44 ERA) infielder Rodney Blanchard (.434, 11 doubles, 27 RBIs) and outfielder Mason Zeringue (.374, eight doubles, four home runs) made the Class 1A baseball team.
Utility players Collin Barbee of St. John (.336, five home runs, 33 RBIs), Nic Montalbano of Ascension Christian (.604, three home runs, 46 RBIs) also are part of the baseball squad along with pitcher Terrel Hookfin (8-5, 2.07 ERA) of 1A runner-up Kentwood.
LSWA CLASS 1A ALL-STATE BASEBALL, SOFTBALL TEAMS
BASEBALL
Pos. Player School Class Stats
P Trevor Rider Oberlin Jr. 6-2
P Ty Pankey Ouachita Christian Sr. 10-3
P Tre’ Medine Ascension Catholic Sr. 10-2
P Terrel Hookfin Kentwood Sr. 8-5
C Clint Hargrave Ouachita Christian Sr. .404
IF Zach Cleveland Merryville Sr. .436
IF Collin Barbee St. John Sr. .336
IF Rodney Blanchard Ascension Catholic Sr. .434
IF Cameron Olivier Covenant Christian Sr. .508
OF Chandler Hay Cedar Creek Sr. .330
OF Mason Zeringue Ascension Catholic Sr. .374
OF Brock Zeagler St. Mary’s Sr. .391
UT Cameron Gauthier Opelousas Catholic Jr. 10-0
UT Dylan David Grand Lake Sr. .402
UT Bailey Bertram Ouachita Christian Sr. 7-0
UT Nic Montalbano Ascension Christian Sr. .604
UT Ethan Lege Vermilion Catholic Sr. .432
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CLINT HARGRAVE, OUACHITA CHRISTIAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: GREG MANUEL, OBERLIN
Honorable mention: Braden Sullivan, Oak Grove; Brooks Auger, Cedar Creek; Luke Black, Cedar Creek; Freddy Mango, Delta Charter; Jacob Dunn, Ascension Catholic; Dylan Fontenot, University Academy; Tucker Stroud, University Academy; Hunter Sims, LaSalle; Blake May, LaSalle; Blade Beauboeuf, LaSalle; Blake May, LaSalle; Caleb Menina, Central Catholic; Hunter Coffman, Covenant Christian Academy; Trenton Holloway, Covenant Christian Academy; Pearce Simmons, Cedar Creek; Chad Ashburn, Oak Grove; Patrick Vienne, St. Mary’s; Luke Barbier, Central Catholic; Bryce Grizzaffi, Central Catholic; Drew Zito, Montgomery; Ben Bucher, St. John; Britton Mulhearn, Ouachita Christian; Reid Milligan; Gavin Shepherd, Ouachita Christian; Zach Mengarelli, Opelousas Catholic; Trey Palmer, Kentwood; J.T. Gargis, Merryville; Seth Rider, Oberlin; Jaren Sonnier, Grand Lake; Kole Royer, Merryville; Austin Champagne, Covenant Christian; Stephen Mayeux, St. Mary’s; Logan Graves, Montgomery; Chris Lirette, St. Mary’s; Grant Blanchard, St. John.
SOFTBALL
Pos. Player School Class stats
P Taylor Snow LaSalle Jr. 25-4
P Blaire Bizette Catholic-PC So. 21-3
P Carlee Carter Montgomery Sr. 21-10
P Sarah Tillmon Ouachita Christian Sr. 19-5
C Anna Lar Roberson Cedar Creek Sr. .451
IF Haley Fontenot Central Catholic Sr. .486
IF Carlee Newton Oak Grove Sr. .471
IF Kailynn Leblanc Catholic-PC Sr. .459
IF Sarah Diaz Lafayette Christian So. .450
OF Peyton Owens Ouachita Christian Fr. .443
OF Jami Allen Montgomery Sr. .329
OF Amber Sullivan Oak Grove Sr. .438
UT Lauren Menzina Cedar Creek Jr. 18-10
UT Allie Ray Hamby Ouachita Christian Jr. .453
UT Kinsey Long LaSalle Jr. .541
UT Meredith Matte St. Mary’s Jr. .500
UT Janci Aube’ Lafayette Christian Fr. .489
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: BLAIRE BIZETTE, CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE
COACH OF THE YEAR: BRITNI HEAD, OUACHITA CHRISTIAN
Honorable mention: Magen Fregeau, Houma Christian;. Destiny Pierce, Houma Christian; Hailey Skiles, Central Catholic; Bailee Lipari, Central Catholic; Hallie Crappell, Central Catholic; Alli Freeman, Cedar Creek; Sara Shivers, Ouachita Christian; Carolyn Dorris, Ouachita Christian; Lila Ostrowski, Oak Grove; Carlye Rothchild, Ouachita Christian; Jaycee Carter, Montgomery; Ceily Grisaffe, Ascension Catholic; Madison Crowe, Oak Grove; Allie Rae Hamby, Ouachita Christian; Maria Bienvenu, St. Mary’s; Brooklyn Gremillion, University Academy; Kaitley Fisher, Catholic-PC; Isabelle Abadie, Ascension Catholic; Riley Spradlin, Cedar Creek; Sidni Laird, LaSalle; AnnaBeth Pittman, LaSalle; Ragan Hale, St. Mary’s; Chloe Langlois, St. Mary’s; Karlee Nunez, South Cameron; Ainsley Mallet, Vermillion Catholic.