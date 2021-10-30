Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Walker (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)
Catholic (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
Belaire (7-4A) vs. Liberty (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium
Class 3A and below
West Feliciana (7-3A) vs. Baker (7-3A) at Wedge Kyes Stadium
Dunham (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Scotlandville (4-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
Central (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
McKinley (5-5A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)
St. Amant (5-5A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School
Broadmoor (7-4A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Broadmoor
Istrouma (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia
Class 3A and below
Madison Prep (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)
Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at University (7-3A)
Parkview Baptist (7-3A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)
Albany (8-3A) at Archbishop Hannan (8-3A)
Berwick (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium
Lutcher (9-3A) at Patterson (9-3A)
St. James (9-3A) at E.D. White (9-3A)
Episcopal (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)
Northeast (8-2A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School-Clinton
Springfield (10-2A) at Northlake Christian (10-2A)
St. Edmund (5-1A) vs. Catholic-PC (5-1A) at NRG Field-New Roads
Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)
Ascension Catholic (7-1A) vs. St. John (7-1A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium
Ascension Christian (7-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)