Woodlawn’s Clayton Adams runs the ball against Catholic High during the match up held at Memorial Stadium on Friday, October 29, 2021.

 PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Walker (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Catholic (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

Belaire (7-4A) vs. Liberty (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Class 3A and below

West Feliciana (7-3A) vs. Baker (7-3A) at Wedge Kyes Stadium

Dunham (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Scotlandville (4-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)

Central (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

McKinley (5-5A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)

St. Amant (5-5A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School

Broadmoor (7-4A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Broadmoor

Istrouma (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia

Class 3A and below

Madison Prep (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)

Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at University (7-3A)

Parkview Baptist (7-3A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)

Albany (8-3A) at Archbishop Hannan (8-3A)

Berwick (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium

Lutcher (9-3A) at Patterson (9-3A)

St. James (9-3A) at E.D. White (9-3A)

Episcopal (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)

Northeast (8-2A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School-Clinton

Springfield (10-2A) at Northlake Christian (10-2A)

St. Edmund (5-1A) vs. Catholic-PC (5-1A) at NRG Field-New Roads

Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)

Ascension Catholic (7-1A) vs. St. John (7-1A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium

Ascension Christian (7-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)

