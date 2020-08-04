James Stafford, an educator known statewide and the parliamentarian for the LHSAA for 47 years, died last weekend in Franklinton.
Stafford, 87, was the principal of Franklinton High School for 11 years, and took on the role parliamentarian in 1967, a year after taking over as principal. His last LHSAA convention was in 2013.
"Dr. Stafford has most assuredly made his mark on Louisiana education in several ways,” said Kim Gaspard, a former LHSAA president and the former principal at Bossier City’s Airline High. “As an assistant superintendent of education, he was one of a group of men who led the charge in improving vocational education in our state.
“Additionally, he served the LHSAA and its executive committee for many years. So many times, the LHSAA used his wisdom and guidance in following correct procedure and keeping order while conducting the business of the organization.”
Stafford served eight years as Louisiana’s assistant superintendent of education. He also worked as superintendent of Monroe City Schools, was an associate professor at the University of Louisiana at Monroe and served 16 years on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education before retiring.
Gilbert’s final five
University High safety Jardin Gilbert included Southern in his list of five college finalists.
Gilbert, rated as Louisiana’s No. 11 player in the 2021 class and No. 24 nationally at his position by 247sports, lists Alabama, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M as his other finalists.
Belaire’s Matthews signs
Former Belaire basketball and track athlete Isaiah Matthews has signed with Indiana University East, according BHS track coach Jarrad Pitcher.
Matthews specialized in the high jump, long jump and triple jump and was a three-time LHSAA meet qualifier in the triple jump for the Bengals. Matthews also earned first-team District 7-4A honors in basketball last year.
Coaches carousel
Antonio Broadway, most recently the boys basketball coach at Class 1A False River Academy, has been hired as boys basketball coach at Class 5A East St. John.
• Kendrick Moore, previously an assistant coach at Calvary Baptist and the head coach at Grant, is the new boys basketball coach at Catholic-Pointe Coupee.