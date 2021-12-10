It looked like Angelo Izzard Jr. was running for his life on Southern Lab’s first possession. The senior quarterback had a 27-yard run, but he also was sacked his only pass was incomplete.
Minutes later, Izzard had a different look – one of confidence.
A 13-yard completion in the middle of the field to tight end Herman Brister III put the Izzard and the Kittens in the comfort zone they needed to claim a 38-14 victory over top-seeded Ouachita Christian in the first game of the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic played Friday at the Caesars Superdome.
“When I completed that pass to Herman … I knew we had this,” Izzard said. “Once I saw what was open, I knew what I had to do … which is get the ball to our receivers because they could all make plays.”
Izzard did just that, completing 21 of 31 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with his favorite target, Darren Morris, who caught nine passes for 179 yards, including TD touchdown passes of 7 and 42 yards.
How locked in was Izzard? He completed passes of 20 or more yards to four different receivers with a long tosses of 36 of 45 yards to Morris. Shawn Bates ran for 84 yards with one TD, despite having a 50-yard TD called back.
Izzard also ran for three TDs and a two-point conversion. His 18-yard TD run with 1:23 remaining, was icing on the cake for second-seeded Southern Lab (11-2), which won its first title game since 1996. It was the first loss for OCS (13-1).
“I have been blessed to work at my college alma mater and now my high school alma mater,” SLHS coach Darrell Asberry said. “Coming back here and leading these young men has been a five-year possess. To be able to complete the mission we have started … I am so proud of them.”
Though the Kittens outgained the Eagles 534 yards to 231, the game was about more than just offense. And the final score does now tell the whole story.
Southern Lab hampered its own efforts at times with 138 yards in penalties and had two TDs called back. The Kittens did not allow a first downs in the first quarter and held OCS to eight first-half rushing yards. The Eagles’ initial first down came via one of Southern Lab’s 17 penalties. OCS played without top receiver Tristan Wiley, who was suffered an ankle injury in the semifinals.
Landon Graves completed 14 of 30 passes for 175 yards and was interception twice for the Eagles, who also lost a fumble.
“Izzard hit some deep balls and did a good job in the short game as well,” OCS coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “My hat’s off to them. I’m proud of my guys. We battled all year. They (Southern Lab) made more plans than we did.”
The Kittens led 12-7 at the half, thanks to a 4-yard TD run by Izzard and a 7-yard TD pass from Izzard to Morris. OCS was within striking distance at 26-14 going into the fourth quarter.
OCS thought it had recovered an onside kick after their second touchdown in the third quarter, but the officials ruled that the ball did not travel 10 yards and the call was upheld via replay review.
SLHS’ Asberry acknowledged the play of his defense and the work done by the defensive coaches. The Kittens thwarted fourth down situation twice – once in the first half near midfield and again in in the red zone in the second half.
Trailing 26-14 and looking to pressure the Kittens, OCS drove to the SLHS 9. On fourth down, Dylan Day knocked down Thomas Culp’s throw-back pass to Graves in the end zone with 10:56 left in the game.
“We knew what we had to do,” SLHS lineman Chris Bess said. “They passed the ball more than we expected, so we had to get pressure on them.”