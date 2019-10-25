CLINTON — After Dunham and East Feliciana battled for four quarters and one overtime on a muddy and tattered field where yards were hard to come by, the outcome of the game hinged on the result of a two-point conversion play.
The Dunham defense met the challenge. A large group of Tigers smothered East Feliciana quarterback Caleb Anderson as he attempted a keeper to the right side, stopping him for no gain.
The failed two-point try gave Dunham a 13-12 victory Friday night in a District 8-2A contest at East Feliciana Middle School.
The win for Dunham (7-1, 3-0) extended its district winning-streak to 20 games dating back to the beginning of the 2015 season. It was also their fifth straight win over East Feliciana (4-3, 1-2)
Dunham scored first in overtime when quarterback Anthony Safford dove into the end zone from one yard out. Charlie Hayes added the crucial extra point to give Dunham a 13-6 lead.
East Feliciana needed only one play in its overtime possession to score. Anderson blasted up the middle and into the end zone to set up the two-point conversion try that would decide the victor.
East Feliciana doesn’t have a place-kicker, so the try for two was not a surprise. Dunham knew it would have to defend a play from scrimmage and coach Neil Weiner put the defensive play-call in the hands of defensive coordinator Randy Leindecker.
“Coach Leindecker sent eight guys,” Weiner said. “If they had thrown it, they probably would have had a lot of guys open. But Conner Boldt was able to get in their and wrap him (Anderson) up and the rest of the defense was able to finish him off.
“It shows a lot of character in that situation to give up a touchdown and then come out and perform like they did on the two-point conversion”
East Feliciana coach Cedric Anderson said it was just a matter of Dunham making a big play.
“They (the Dunham defense) just fired off the ball and we weren’t able to execute,” he said. “They did a better job on that play of playing defense than we did of playing offense.
“I commend my kids for fighting through and pushing through and playing hard. We played a really good team that is well-coached and we literally came up one point short.”
The defenses dominated the night on both sides as the field conditions didn’t allow either team to open up their offense. Dunham outgained East Feliciana 144-127 and the quarterbacks combined to complete just 8-of-26 passes on the night.
The game was scoreless until midway through the fourth quarter.
Gabe Hitzman caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Safford to put Dunham ahead 6-0. The lead was short-lived as East Feliciana freshman Kylin Jackson returned an attempted on-side kick 48 yards for the tying score which would ultimately send the game to overtime.