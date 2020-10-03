The only thing cooler than the temperatures for the St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational cross country meet was watching the competition unfold Saturday morning at Highland Road Park.
For the first time this season, coronavirus pandemic guidelines allowed more than 100 runners to start races at the same time. Baton Rouge and New Orleans area runners took advantage of the weather and the opportunity.
Host St. Joseph’s and Jesuit won the team titles as SJA’s Sophie Martin and Evan Pardo of St. Paul’s claimed individual honors in the three-mile varsity races.
“I told our girls yesterday the strategy was this — your goal time should be 30 seconds faster than the best you have run this year,” St. Joseph’s coach Mark LaHaye said. “It was just as great day to run.”
Martin and Dominican’s Kelsey Major proved that point in the girls varsity race that kicked off the meet with temperatures still below 60 degrees.
“I was so excited about this race,” Martin said. “I was hoping to get under 18 minutes, which I did. It was good to run at Highland again and at our meet.”
Martin said she pulled away from Major with about a half-mile remaining. Major had out-kicked Martin in two previous meets this fall. This time, both runners recorded personal bests with Martin winning in 17 minutes, 36 seconds and Major recording a 17:48.
“I knew this was her (Martin’s) home course and I knew if I stayed with her, I would run a fast time,” Major said. “This is a PR for me by a lot — like 40 seconds.”
It was just the second race of the year for Pardo of St. Paul’s, who averaged 5:06 per mile to win in 15:19 — ahead of E.D. White’s Braedon Methvin (15:23.64) and John Walker McDonald of The Dunham School (15:27).
“We all knew he (Pardo) was the fastest guy,” EDW’s Methvin said. “I stayed with him, but he has such a good kick and is so fast.”
Pardo’s only other race this fall was in Tennessee. He said standing toe-to-toe at the starting line with other competitors was a blessing.
“Training this year has been so hard because of COVID,” Pardo said. “We have all had to do a lot on our own. This felt normal.”
Host SJA placed four of its five scoring runners in the top 10 and had the low score of 32 points in the girls division. Senior Brynn Duggan cracked the Redstickers’ top five for the first time. Houma’s Vandebilt Catholic (77) and Episcopal (148) followed.
Jesuit put all five of its scoring runners in the top 20 to win the boys division with 55 points —12 points ahead of Catholic High (67). Mandeville (135) was third. Michael Vocke placed fifth to lead Jesuit.
“I am so happy we get to have a cross country season and ecstatic about how we ran today,” Jesuit coach Rudy Horvath said. “We know there are a lot of good teams out there, like Catholic and Brother Martin. This gives us confidence and shows us what is possible.”