MONROE — Oh, so close … but what a great finish it was for Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy at the LHSAA’s Tennis Championships Tuesday.
The Redstickers and Bears swept the Division I team titles by a combined total of 1.5 points. It was the fourth consecutive boys title for Catholic.
The victory was a sweet reward for an SJA squad that lost the title to Mt. Carmel in a tiebreaker two years ago. It is the third Division I title in the last four seasons when the LHSAA event was held for the Redstickers.
Both titles were decided by the final two matches. Catholic needed to win one of two to edge Brother Martin. The teams split those two contests. Each team won by virtue of a doubles victory.
“It was quite a day with us,” Catholic coach Kyle Jackson said. “Hard to imagine it being any closer. One thing is for sure, we are happy to bring both these trophies home.
"This was a really a battle. The way these guys bought in and worked after not getting to play last year was special."
The Crusaders’ Matthew Armbruster, a UNO signee, beat Catholic’s Charlie Fremaux 6-2, 6-2 to win the singles title. But the Bears clinched the title with a 6-0, 6-2 doubles victory by Ashton Ellis and Carson Chassiagnac over Brother Martin’s team of Jack Robinson and Evan Walker.
Catholic scored 16 points, just ahead of Brother Martin at 15. St. Paul’s (9) and Jesuit (8) were next. SJA edged Mt. Carmel 14.5 points to 14.0 to win the girls title. No other team scored more than four points in the girls competition.
The SJA doubles team of Anne Guglielmo and Sophia Manuel dropped the first set of their title match 5-7, but rallied to beat MCA’s Caroline Arnold and Niki Bountovinas 6-1, 6-3 to lock down the team title for SJA.
“There was definitely drama,” SJA coach Jason Noonan said. “It truly was a team effort everybody contributed to. We had players win early matches and then our top players performed so well at the end.
“Considering the way things ended two years ago with the tiebreaker and then losing the season to COVID last year, this is sweet. Mt. Carmel brings out the best in us. I hope they feel the same about us.”
DIVISION II: St. Thomas More scored 16 points to win the boys title and host Neville tallied 13.5 points to win the girls title in the Division II competition that also concluded Tuesday.
The Woodlawn doubles team of Leah Medine and Halle Medine won a Division II title. The Medines beat the Neville team of Alexandra Reynolds and Annabelle Oakley 6-2, 6-0 in the final.
Girls golf
Dominican of Division I and Division II Isidore Newman were the first-place teams at LHSAA Region II girls golf tournaments held Tuesday at Zachary's Beaver Creek Golf Course.
Newman carded the day’s low score of 141 to win Division II and also had the top individual in Lisa Lapeyre, who shot a 5-under-par 67. Episcopal’s Sophia Macias was next with a 68.
Dominican shot a 164 to place first in Division I title. Dutchtown was third at 170. Hannah Pitre led the Griffins with a 2-over-par 74 and tied for medalists honors with Mandeville’s Blair McKenzie.