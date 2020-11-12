BR.achseastiberville.110720 HS 759.JPG
East Iberville's Trey Perkins intercepts a pass intended for Ascension Catholic's Joel Landry on Nov. 6 at East Iberville High School in St. Gabriel. Ascension Catholic shut out Ascension Christian 42-0 on Friday.

Thursday

East Ascension 44, McKinley 0

Classes 3A and below

St. James 61, Patterson 3

Ascension Catholic 42, Ascension Christian 0

C.E. Byrd 28, Captain Shreve 7

G.W. Carver 22, B. T. Washington 18

Haynes 18, Thomas Jefferson 14

Highland Baptist 52, Central Catholic 30

Jackson 40, Iowa 27

Karr 35, Belle Chasse 0

Oak Grove 54, Sicily Island 0

Oberlin 50, Merryville 13

Ouachita Christian 27, St. Frederick 7

Parkway 49, Southwood 27

Peabody 8, Bolton 0

Thibodaux 36, H.L. Bourgeois 35, 2OT

Union Parish 48, Carroll 18

