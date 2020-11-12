Thursday
East Ascension 44, McKinley 0
Classes 3A and below
St. James 61, Patterson 3
Ascension Catholic 42, Ascension Christian 0
C.E. Byrd 28, Captain Shreve 7
G.W. Carver 22, B. T. Washington 18
Haynes 18, Thomas Jefferson 14
Highland Baptist 52, Central Catholic 30
Jackson 40, Iowa 27
Karr 35, Belle Chasse 0
Oak Grove 54, Sicily Island 0
Oberlin 50, Merryville 13
Ouachita Christian 27, St. Frederick 7
Parkway 49, Southwood 27
Peabody 8, Bolton 0
St. James 61, Patterson 3
Thibodaux 36, H.L. Bourgeois 35, 2OT
Union Parish 48, Carroll 18