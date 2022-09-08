After two days, the LHSAA’s fall meeting ended with the completion of two major tasks — ruling on 70 appeals and developing a new select/nonselect playoff structure for football, basketball, baseball and softball.
With those jobs done and the release of select/nonselect school rulings and the playoff structure to all member schools on Friday, Bonine and LHSAA president David Federico of Ecole Classique could relax just a bit.
“I thought it went very well today,” Federico said. “When it (playoff structure) was presented to the committee we had some good discussion. We made some changes, but ultimately, I think the changes will benefit the entire association.
“This is something we will do this year. We are going to try it out and see what adjustments need to be made from there.”
The meeting held Thursday in executive session came the day after the executive committee heard appeals from schools wishing change their select school status. The committee then decided those appeals.
Through the summer months the select/nonselect status of schools was scrutinized twice following the adoption of a new definition for select schools that broadened the category to include all charter schools, schools with any magnet component and open enrollment parishes in which students can choose from multiple schools to attend.
With just under 30 schools winning their appeals, the final tally was 217 nonselect schools or 52.97 percent and 193 select schools (47.07 percent. Bonine said playoff models the committee worked with Thursday while deciding the number of classes/divisions and bracket sizes were revised to reflect those final numbers.
“There was some good input and some good dialogue,” Bonine noted. “Around the table I do think there was some ‘take care of me and the schools I represent.’ But I believe that the decisions that were made were for the betterment the association.
“We took care of brackets. I believe what is being put forward tomorrow will eliminate the ‘watered down’ brackets and remove schools that should not be in the playoffs. It becomes competitive from round one and allows the schools with the best records to have a bye … all the things people are accustomed to doing.”
Other key points
The playoff structure approved Thursday is only for sports split along select/nonselect lines for 2022-23. The changes do not impact other sports or regular season play in the split sports.
• All select/nonselect decisions will be voted on by the entire LHSAA membership in January and could be overturned for 2023-24.
• Bonine said a statewide shortage of officials in several sports was taken into account by the committee as it approved a playoff structure.
• Prior to Wednesday’s executive session, the committee voted to suspend previous LHSAA legislation that allowed select schools to develop and manage their own championships based on the same bylaw used to create the new select/nonselect structure.
It gives the executive committee the authority to “Make special rules to effect the spirit of fair play and good sportsmanship.”