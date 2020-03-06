HAMMOND — The move up to Division III was the next logical step for the Lafayette Christian girls basketball team after winning the past three state titles in Division IV.
And for most of the 2019-20 season, it was a success. Then came the inevitable state title matchup against two-time reigning Division III champion St. Thomas Aquinas.
That's when the Knights met their match.
LCA wasted as much as an eight-point lead in the third quarter, only scoring 19 points in the final 13 minutes of in falling to the Falcons 51-47 in the state championship game Friday on the road.
"This group of girls is special and this game doesn't really define who they are as players and as young women," LCA coach Lexie Taylor said. "This one hurts, but this group of girls has been a part of this run and they are a special group.
"What makes me proud is their character. They handle adversity well, and they will hold their heads high and take this as a life lesson and it will make them better."
STA's Jaylyn James, who was named the game's Most Valuable Player, led the way with 28 points and 11 rebounds. James left for a short time in the third quarter with what looked like a gruesome arm injury, but returned less than two minutes later to lift the Falcons to their third straight title.
"We started off good, but it got a little rocky in the second quarter," James said. "We knew we had to calm down. When I got hurt, I had to hurry up and get back in without anybody telling me to get back in.
"We had to take control. When somebody gets hurt, our bench always comes in and does a great job."
STA coach Michelle Bates gave all the credit to her team — especially the bench players, who may not have scored, but helped in other ways.
"At halftime we told the girls 'you can do this,' " she said. "At the end, we had a lot of young ladies step up tonight and work hard and fight hard."
Lafayette Christian did all it could to stay with STA, erasing an 18-10 lead in the second quarter to take a 20-19 halftime lead.
LCA scored eight of the first nine points of the third quarter to pull ahead 28-20, but foul trouble kept the Knights from taking a bigger lead.
Tamera Johnson, the Knights second-leading scorer, was on the bench with foul problems, allowing STA to take advantage of the size mismatch that allowed James to drive the lane with ease.
"Tamera on the bench hurt us," Taylor said. "She is our big rebounder and scorer and even her presence takes away the help side.
"When she is in the game they are conscious of her and leaves other people open.
STA went on an 13-2 run to take a 33-30 lead with 1:13 left in the third, with James and Jade Brumfield scoring all but two of those points.
LCA battled back to tie the game at 36 at the start of the fourth, but Brumfield hit a 3-pointer that gave the Falcons a lead they would not relinquish, although it wasn't sealed until the last few seconds.
The Knights trailed by seven at 45-38 with 2:45 to go but got back to within three points twice in the final minutes before James hit four free throws down the stretch to ice the championship.
Autumn Chaisson led the way for the Knights with 16 points, while Zoe Wiltz had nine and Johnson finished with eight. Johnson also had eight rebounds and three blocks, while Chaisson grabbed six rebounds.
Brumfield finished with 14 points for STA, which only had five players crack the scoring column. She also had eight rebounds and two steals.