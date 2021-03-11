1, Why 23 matters: White Castle is making its 23 LHSAA tourney appearance. If the Bulldogs win their Class 1A final against Arcadia, they will finish with 23 wins and their eighth LHSAA title. The 23 appearances ranks third all-time behind Southern Lab (29), Zwolle and Florien (24) for boys basketball.
2, Name recognition: The Dunham School’s Carlos Stewart is considered by many to be Louisiana’s top senior player. Stewart will not be the best-known player in the Division III final vs. Newman. QB Arch Manning, grandson of Archie and nephew of Peyton and Eli, also plays basketball for the Greenies.
3, Triple digits: Top-seeded Rayville scored over 100 points three times during the Class 2A playoffs, including 130 in a quarterfinal victory over Morris Jeff Community. The Hornets also cracked the 100-point barrier three times during the regular season with a high total of 120 vs. Delta Charter.