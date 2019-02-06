Christian Harris has been dreaming about national signing day.
The images would drift in through the night during the season for the University High linebacker. He'd be with all his teammates, gathered around tables, signing their letter of intents to further their athletic dreams.
Harris signed with Alabama back in December, during the early signing period, but he returned for the February ceremony Wednesday to make the dream a reality.
Only one person out of the seven U-High players to sign with Division I schools hadn't signed in December — defensive tackle Donald Berniard, who signed with Navy — but the group that won the first back-to-back state championships in school history got together one last time to celebrate an era that may never happen again.
"They've probably accomplished more than any class we've had," said U-High head coach Chad Mahaffey. "You're fortunate as a coach to have that many good players. That's probably not a group that we'll ever have again."
Clemson signee Bryton Constantin balanced a purple personal cake in his left hand, smiling as he watched his teammates take selfies and group photos.
"My memories with this group, they're always going to be good," said Constantin, the nation's No. 8 outside linebacker per 247Sports. "I've always wanted to go play college ball. I always wanted to be on that big stage, and so, now it's just solidifying that day i can become a college football player."
Nearby, Harris, wearing a crimson Alabama windbreaker, mingled with family members and coaches.
Both players had already signed when Clemson thumped Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 7, and Harris said Constantin has been "bugging me about it a little, but not too much."
"We're going to see what's going to happen next year," Harris said.
Constantin laughed when asked about their friendly rivalry: "Me and Christian talk trash every single day about how we're going to win next year."
The Cubs went 27-0 over the last two seasons, culminating the win streak with a 45-19 win over De La Salle in the Division II state championship. Mike Hollins, who signed with Virginia, was the game's MVP, rushing for 129 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns.
The seniors left U-High adding to its total of four total state championships.
"This is a really good group," Mahaffey said, "and I think if they continue to do that and really work hard, they've got a chance to be very successful."
U-High signees:
- Donald Berniard, DT, Navy
- Jordan Clark, CB, Arizona State*
- Bryton Constantin, OLB, Clemson*
- Christian Harris, LB, Alabama*
- Mike Hollins, RB, Virginia*
- Dylan Rathcke, OT, Arkansas*
- Makiya Tonuge, WR, Georgia*
*signed during the early signing period in December