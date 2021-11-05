BR.lsuwomen.110521 HS 869.JPG

Zachary Autoplex Hall of Fame Classic

At Zachary High-two gyms

Boys

Plaquemine vs. East Ascension, 8 a.m.

Helen Cox vs. David Thibodaux; Warren Easton vs. Avoyelles Charter, 9:30 a.m.

Southside vs. Karr; West Jefferson vs. Terrebonne, 11 a.m.

Northshore vs. McMain; Episcopal vs. Mandeville, 12:30 p.m.

Northside vs. Newman; Slidell vs. Ruston, 2 p.m.

Alexandria Senior High vs. Madison Prep; Evangel Christian vs. Parkview Baptist, 3:30 p.m.

G.W. Carver vs. Liberty; Lafayette Christian vs. McKinley, 5 p.m.

Zachary vs. D’Iberville; B.T. Washington-NO vs. Hahnville, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Lab vs. Port Allen; Central vs. St. Martinville, 8 p.m.

Alisa Welsh Basketball Classic

At Madison Prep-two gyms

Girls

Family Christian vs. Dutchtown, 9 a.m.

Doyle vs. Mt. Carmel, 10 a.m.

Port Allen vs. Opelousas, 10:30 a.m.

East Ascension vs. Denham Springs, 11:30 a.m.

Westlake vs. Baker, noon

Hahnville vs. Liberty, 1 p.m.

St. James vs. Scotlandville, 1:30 p.m.

McKinley vs. Lafayette Christian, 2:30 p.m.

John Curtis vs. Jennings, 4 p.m.

Southern Lab vs. French Settlement, 5:30 p.m.

Madison Prep vs. Mandeville, 7 p.m.

