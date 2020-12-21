How long did it take for the Prep Classic’s Division I title game between Catholic High and Byrd to become a sellout? Less than two hours, says Mike Jacklich, Northwestern State’s ticket manager.
The ticket portal at NSUtickets.com opened at 6 p.m. Sunday. Before 8 p.m., the allotment of tickets for the Division I final that is set for 6 p.m. this Sunday at NSU’s Turpin Stadium.
Jacklich said tickets remain for the other eight games. The LHSAA is allowed to have 4,250 fans for each of its nine title games under the 25% COVID-19 restrictions.
As of Monday afternoon, two other games were close to becoming sellouts. Jacklich said less than 1,000 tickets remain for the Class 2A game between Many and Kinder that kicks off the four-day event at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The other near sellout is the final game of the week — the Class 5A title game between Alexandria Senior High and Acadiana. Tickets for those games and the other six set for Dec. 27-30 are still available online.
Streaming, tape delay schedule
There will be no live broadcast of the nine games other than a streaming paid option offered by the NFHS Network at nfhsnework.com.
Cox released its tape-delayed schedule that begins Dec. 31 in a Monday news release:
DEC. 31: Class 2A (6) Kinder vs. (1) Many, 8 a.m.; Division I (4) Catholic-BR vs. (3) Byrd, 11:30 a.m.; Class 1A (3) Grand Lake vs. (1) Oak Grove, 3 p.m.
JAN. 1: Division III (5) Lafayette Christian vs. (2) St. Charles Catholic, 8 a.m.; Division II (2) St. Thomas More vs. (1) De La Salle, 11:30 a.m.; Division IV (3) Ouachita Christian vs. (1) Calvary Baptist, 3 p.m; Class 4A (2) Edna Karr vs. (1) Carencro, 6:30 p.m.
JAN. 2: Class 3A (9) Madison Prep vs (2) Union Parish, 11 a.m.; Class 5A (6) Alexandria vs (1) Acadiana, 2:30 p.n.