The parameters for high school distance runners in Louisiana don’t match the norm for other sports. For example, a football running back longs for a gap to run through.
Isabelle Brown of St. Joseph’s Academy and Belle Chasse’s Louden Boudreaux had room to run and made the most of the gap they needed — a break in the weather Saturday morning at Episcopal’s 41st Round Table Run.
“This week I was hoping for a better time because the course is looking better … and it was cooler,” Brown said. “We’ve been doing a good job of running as a pack in practice and when we were all together at about a mile and half, I knew it was going to be a good day.”
It was great day for both Brown and the Redstickers on the three-mile Highland Road Park course. Brown backed off an early fast pace and did not lead at the one-mile mark. But she pulled away during the second mile and posted a winning time of 18 minutes, 7.15 seconds that was more than 21 seconds faster than teammate Maddie Gardiner, the individual runner-up in 18:28.41.
SJA had the top first four finishers and tallied a score of 16 points, just one-point shy of a perfect score for a race that featured 253 finishers and 25 full teams. All 10 of the Redstickers’ entrants placed in the top 20. St. Michael was second at 124, just ahead of Mt. Carmel at 126.
Like Brown, Boudreaux was the individual champion at last weekend’s Bayou Boogie Invitational also held at Highland. This time there were a few more fist bumps and high-fives after Boudreaux won his three-mile race 15:17.81.
And for good reason. The winning time broke the previous Belle Chasse school record that Boudreaux said dated back to the 1980s.
“The forecast made it look like it was going to be about the same as last week. We were happy to see the clouds and feel a little breeze when we got here,” Boudreaux said. “And we saw so much competition. Last week we had a great team in Catholic High. This week we had Catholic, St. Paul’s, Brother Martin and Episcopal, which makes a difference.”
Boudreaux grabbed the lead early and extended it throughout the race. St. Joseph’s Evan Pardo (15:30.53) was the runner-up finisher. Owen Simon finished third to pace Catholic, which placed all five of its scoring runners in the top 10 to win the team title with 35 points. Nine of the Bears’ 10 entrants cracked the top 20.
St. Paul’s (85), Brother Martin (155) and host Episcopal (166) were next in the meet that had 42 varsity teams and 384 finishers.
41st Round Table Run
At Highland Road Park
Varsity races three miles
Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic-BR 35. 2, St. Paul’s 85. 3, Brother Martin 155. 4, Episcopal 166. 5, University 223. 6, Menard 267. 7, E.D. White 287. 8, Zachary 308. 9, St. Michael 313. 10, Belle Chasse 346. 11, Holy Cross 353. 12, Live Oak 430. 13, Country Day 472. 14, West Feliciana 482. 15, Newman 490. 16, Dutchtown 523. 17, Thibodaux 580.18, Hahnville 590. 19, Walker 604. 20, Rummel 605. 21, Slidell 609, 22, Beau Chene 617. 23, Ponchatoula 647. 24, David Thibodaux 659. 25, Houma Christian 662. 26, Ascension Catholic 667. 27, Runnels 689. 28, Terrebonne 691. 29, Denham Springs 774. 30, East Ascension 797. 31, St. Amant 800. 32, The Dunham School 817. 33, Berwick 849. 34, Woodlawn-BR 850. 35, East St. John 942. 36, Archbishop Hannan 955, 37, Central 1,047. 38, Broadmoor 1,064. 39, Scotlandville 1,083. 40, Livonia 1,181. 41, Plaquemine 1,298. 42, Covenant Christian 1,304.
Top individuals
1, Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 15:17.81. 2, Evan Pardo, St. Paul’s, 15:30.53. 3, Owen Simon, Catholic, 15:32.47. 4, Patrick Elliott, St. Paul’s, 15:33.44. 5, Joseph Ellis, Catholic, 15:49.18. 6, James Christian, Episcopal, 15:52.97. 7, John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 16:01.78. 8, Luke Bella, Catholic, 16:04.75. 9, Matthew Hubbell, 16:07.84. 10, Blake Cook, Catholic, 16:16.41. 11, Rhen Langley. Zachary, 16:24.09. 12, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic, 16:25.22. 13, Braedon Methven, E.D. White, 16:25.94. 14, Braden Scalisi, Menard, 16:28.97. 15, Cyrus Cox, Menard, 16:30.03.
Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 16. 2, St. Michael 124. 3, Mt. Carmel 126. 4, Newman 171. 5, St. Scholastoca 186. 6, Dutchtown 208. 7, Episcopal 218. 8, Live Oak 221. 9, Teurlings Catholic 236. 10, Country Day 247. 11, E.D. White 268. 12, Menard 312. 13, University 330. 14, Cabrini 379. 15, Ponchatoula 406. 16, Hahnville 424. 17, Walker 463. 18, Slidell 490.19, Catholic-PC 504. 20, St. Amant 551. 21, Denham Springs 571. 22, Lee 663. 23, Central 720. 24, Broadmoor 745. 25, Scotlandville 757.
Top individuals: 1, Isabelle Brown, St. Joseph’s, 18:07.15. 2, Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph’s. 18:28.41. 3, Virginia Dirks, St. Joseph’s, 18:33.62. 4, Sophie Martin, 18:59.44. 5, 5, Ava Martin, Newman, 19L15,81. 6, Lydia Poche, St. Joseph’s, 19:24.34. 7, Lexi Guidry, Teurlings, 19:26.28. 8, Mary Saia, St. Joseph’s, 19:26,69. 9, Brooke Nacarri, St. Scholastica, 19:29.69. 10, Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 19:45.66. 11, Josie Whipp, Parkview Baptist, 19:48.38. 12, Anna Eagleton, St. Joseph’s, 19:50.15. 13, Grace Spriggs, Dutchtown, 19:56.53. 14, Rebeca Quebedeaux, St. Michael, 19:59.15. 15, Ava Lemoine, St. Joseph’s, 20:02.41.