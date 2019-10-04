DENHAM SPRINGS — Weather delayed the start of Friday night's game at Yellow Jacket Stadium roughly 40 minutes.
Once the opening kick came, there was no delaying Westgate's high-flying offense.
The Tigers scored on 10 of their 11 possessions, opening up a big early lead against Denham Springs en route to a 70-21 win.
"They just beat us," Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. "They're flat-out better than us. They've got dudes. They're not 50 points better, but they're definitely better than we are."
Brennan Landry passed for 287 yards and five scores, connecting on 21 of 24 passes with no interceptions. LSU commitment Kayshon Boutte had nine catches for 106 yards and three touchdowns, and carried five times for 90 yards and two more scores.
Plus, Makholven Sonn, a Kansas State commitment, returned a punt 80 yards for a score late in the first half.
The Tigers (4-1) led 40-7 at the break, rolling up 227 yards of offense on five straight scoring possessions.
Westgate coach Ryan Antoine was impressed enough he appointed offensive coordinator Derrick Landry to handle postgame interviews.
"That was by far the best we've looked all year offensively," Landry said. "We were clicking. It is one of those games, you can't explain it. I've been waiting four years to see a complete offensive performance like this."
Boutte showed early and often why he is one of the state's top college prospects.
On Westgate's opening possession, he caught three passes for 35 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown.
His second scoring reception — a 9-yard catch to make it 28-7 — was of the one-handed variety.
Finally, he showed off his explosive speed on a 56-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
Preston Holwager's tackle-breaking 33-yard touchdown reception was the highlight for Denham Springs. The Yellow Jackets (1-4) failed to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to Assumption last week in a game they led by 16 with less than six minutes to play.
Denham opens its District 4-5A schedule next week against Central.
"The next five weeks are going to tell them a lot about themselves — not for the short-term, for the rest of their lives," Conides said. "We're going to see whether or not they're able to get off the canvas and make this season salvageable."
Westgate eclipsed 50 points for the third time this season.
The Tigers got to 70 for the first time when backup quarterback Ja'Quialen Allen broke off a 33-yard touchdown run with 2:41 to play.
Earlier in the quarter, Conner Scott connected on a 33-yard field goal to make it a 64-21 game.
Luke Lunsford threw two touchdown passes and had 82 passing yards in the losing effort. He also rushed for 78 yards.