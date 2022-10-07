The Catholic Bears took advantage of two early Liberty Patriot turnovers to build a quick lead, then rolled to a 58-21 win in the District 4-5A opener for both teams Friday night at Olympia Stadium.
Catholic (5-1, 1-0) led 44-13 at halftime behind four touchdown passes from Daniel Beale and a pair of touchdown runs by Barry Remo, who finished 184 yards rushing.
The Bears, ranked third in Class 5A, scored 55 seconds into the game on a 13-yard pass from Beale to Nathan Schlegel. The score was set up by a 52-yard interception return by Myles Wood.
Catholic forced a Liberty fumble on the next possession and took a 15-0 lead on a 9-yard touchdown catch by Daniel Harden and a 2-point conversion.
Liberty (1-4, 0-1) scored on two big plays in the first quarter but were unable to keep up with the relentless Catholic offense.
Javontez Colar scored on a 93-yard pass from a scrambling Khylan Gross to get the Patriots on the board, and Gross scored on a 12-yard run on the Patriots’ next possession to cut the deficit to 23-13.
How it was won
Catholic held Liberty to 36 yards in the second quarter and forced the Patriots to punt after each of their three possessions. In turn, the Bears scored touchdowns after each of the punts to pull away.
Remo scored on a 3-yard run and Beale found Shelton Sampson and Zachary Jefferson for touchdown catches to put Catholic ahead comfortably at halftime.
Player of the game
Catholic quarterback Daniel Beale: Beale passed for 127 yards and five touchdowns — each to a different receiver — and rushed for 16 yards before giving way to backup Turner Goldsmith in the third quarter.
They said it
Catholic coach David Simoneaux: “I thought we did a great job of running the football early and when we needed to, we were able to throw it well. Barry Remo and our offensive line was strong. Defensively, they (Liberty) posed some massive matchup issues, and we were able to make some big plays. It was a complete team effort.”
Liberty coach Korey Lindsey: “We started out the game shooting ourselves in the foot, but we were right there. It was 23-13 in the second quarter and we had an opportunity to step it up, but we have some growing to do. It is our second year of varsity and we understand the challenges. We are going to get there at some point, but right now, I am proud of my team. They kept fighting.”
Notable
• Liberty running back and LSU commitment Kaleb Jackson did not play in the game. Jackson has been sidelined since suffering a sprained ankle in a Week 1 loss to Southern Lab.