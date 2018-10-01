St. Michael the Archangel libero Lexi Gonzalez is known for her defense, but she scored a key point for her team in the fourth set as the Warriors defeated Parkview Baptist 3-1 in a key Division III, District 6 volleyball match Monday at SMHS.
Gonzales fell to the floor and somehow fired a difficult one-handed shot over the net that fell for a 24-22 lead. Parkview’s Audrey Greely nailed a cross shot after a long rally to cut the deficit to 24-23. Parkview then served out for the final margin.
“It’s not often that our libero scores a point, so that was a bonus,” St. Michael coach Robert Smith said. “That swung the momentum to us. Lexi played great defense with 28 digs. Parkview is such a great team, and we really have a great rivalry with them.”
St. Michael defeated Parkview 26-24, 25-23, 15-25 and 25-23. The two teams split last season and shared the district title. St. Michael finished as the Division III runner-up and defeated Parkview 3-1 in the semifinals. The rematch is Oct. 17 at Parkview.
St. Michael (21-3, 2-0) was led at the net by 6-foot-3 senior Amber Igiede, who had 19 kills, two blocks and three aces. Igiede is a powerful force on the court but rotates out after serving on her trip to the back row.
Parkview (12-6, 2-1) hung tough at the net behind the play of Taylor Sharer (five kills, four blocks), Audrey Greely (19 kills, 14 digs) and Korie Peyton (11 kills, 15 digs, four aces, four blocks).
St. Michael got steady play from senior setter Paige Cassano, a returning All-Metro player along with Igiede. Cassano had 32 assists and eight digs.
“Parkview is a really good team,” Cassano said. “It was an intense atmosphere. We were able to settle down, be smart with our shots and play our game. It’s fun to set to Amber. She’s learned to change her attack.”
St. Michael also got six kills and 13 digs from sophomore Karleigh Bourgoyne.
Parkview went on a 9-0 run with Peyton scoring to take a 12-6 lead in the first set. Parkview rallied when Igiede returned to the front row. There was a break in play over a scoring issue. Parkview pulled ahead 18-14. St. Michael responded with a 6-0 run. Parkview led 24-23 after Cassidy’s back row hit fell for a point. St. Michael scored the next three points to win 26-24.
“I felt we were tight today,” Parkview coach Becky Madden said. “Our serve receive passing wasn’t as crisp. We were able to capitalize some when Amber was out. We’ve got to focus on the little things.”
In the second set, Parkview’s Bailey Lyons fell to her knees for one of her 33 digs and found an opening across the net to cut the St. Michael lead to 22-21. Igiede scored the final two points off Cassano sets.
Parkview had four aces in the third set and maintained a large lead down the stretch.
In the fourth set Parkview led 14-10. St. Michael went on a 9-2 run for a 19-16 lead. Parkview tied it at 20 on a Sharer kill. Bourgoyne hit a rocket shot for a 23-21 lead.