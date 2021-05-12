The paths to the LHSAA’s state baseball tournament have been different, but Catholic High and Parkview Baptist have arrived safely at their familiar destination.
The Bears began the season 5-9 and were break even three games into District 5-5A play only to respond with seven consecutive wins to close the regular season, providing the catalyst in the team’s sixth straight state tournament trip.
No. 4-seeded Catholic (22-14), which has won 10 of its past 11 games, faces No. 1 Byrd (25-7) in a Division I semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at Field 40 at McMurray Park.
“No one said it would be easy, but they said it would be worth it,” Catholic coach Brad Brass said. “The bumps and bruises this group went through have been something. If we don’t go through that early, we don’t get to where we are now.”
Top-seeded Parkview Baptist won 30 consecutive games until that perfect season was halted in the first game of last week’s Division II state quarterfinal by E.D. White 3-2. The Eagles, though, rebounded a day later with 5-2, 9-6 victories to advance to their third straight state tournament where they’ll face fifth-seeded Teurlings Catholic (20-15) at 2 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal game at Field 37.
“Everybody hates to lose a game,” said fourth-year Parkview Baptist baseball coach Emrick Jagneaux. “You hate to say it was probably a good thing. It was something that happened. Our kids had to face adversity. It was good for us to be in that type of situation before we got to Sulphur because that’s the kind of environment we’re going to be in.”
No. 6 Walker (31-8) gives the Baton Rouge area a party of three for Thursday’s state semifinal action, where the Wildcats make their state tournament debut against No. 2 West Monroe (26-8) at 2 p.m. on Field 41.
“We’ve had a business-like approach and have had good workouts,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said. “We came in this week and were pretty focused.”
Catholic vs. Byrd
Catholic, which won the Class 5A state title in 2013, split its first two quarterfinal games with St. Paul’s before the Bears wiped out a 3-0 deficit in the third game for a 8-4 victory.
“For this team to be pushed so hard in the beginning, and show such resilience, has been really incredible to watch,” Bass said.
Junior left-hander C.J. Sturiale (4-3, 2.54 ERA), a Louisiana Tech commitment, will get the start for Catholic which is led offensively by sophomore third baseman/pitcher Cole Cranford (.404), junior left fielder Dalton Wilson (.403), senior center fielder Addison Ainsworth (.378, five HRs, 25 RBIs) and UL signee Mason Zambo (.324, four HRs, 34 RBIs), a senior first baseman.
Parkview Baptist vs. Teurlings Catholic
It’s been eight years since Parkview’s added to the program's list of 12 state championships.
“It’s our responsibility to uphold that tradition and to do things right,” Jagneaux said. “We have high expectations, and we want to keep that going.”
Senior right-hander Hunter Ponson (7-1, 0.98 ERA, 52 strikeouts, 49.2 innings pitched), an LSU Eunice signee, will start for Parkview and also provide a lift offensively (.420, five HRs, 36 RBIs) along with LSU signee Brennan Holt (.473, 7 2Bs, 30 RBIs, 35 stolen bases), Ty Watson (.473, three HRs, 40 RBIs, 29 SBs) and Logan Holmes (.446, seven doubles, 35 RBIs).
Walker vs. West Monroe
The Wildcats have already gotten a close look their semifinal opponent, with an 11-9 win over West Monroe on March 5 in a rain-delayed game that ended after midnight.
“We used it as a playoff weekend scenario to mentally prepare ourselves for what could happen,” Sandifer said.
Junior right-hander Caleb Webb (8-1, 1.17, 68 Ks, 53 IP) will start for Walker, which has six players batting better than .300, topped by Brock Darbonne (.380, 16 RBIs), Mason Morgan (.330, six doubles, 25 RBIs) and Spencer Murray (.326, nine doubles, 19 RBIs).