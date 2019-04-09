Clarification, please?
The LHSAA executive committee’s spring meeting set for Wednesday and Thursday features standard reports on championship events along with seven schools appealing rulings.
Working to clarify some key points as the LHSAA’s select schools move toward hosting their championship events in the sports split along select/nonselect lines also figures to come into play. The two-day meeting at the LHSAA office begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday and concludes with a 9 a.m. Thursday session.
“I think there are a lot of questions on both sides about what will happen next year,” Loyola College Prep Principal John LeBlanc said. “The LHSAA staff sent us a list of questions they had for us and then we’ve sent them some questions and they have answered. But there is still more work to do.”
A meeting for select school administrators held Monday in Lafayette included debate on the status of the select basketball playoffs/tournament for 2020. LeBlanc sent out emails Tuesday to select schools and to LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine explaining that he had not intentionally excluded the Bonine or the LHSAA from the Monday meeting.
“I thought we had a great meeting (Monday) with a lot of discussion and questions. There was a misunderstanding on my part,” LeBlanc said. “I have spoken to and communicated with Mr. Bonine numerous times on this. My interpretation was that Mr. Bonine wanted us to do this meeting on our own. He should have been invited.
“The idea behind these proposals was to do something that would be good for the entire LHSAA. Getting to that point and making sure our students have the best experience possible is what we’re trying to do. We will need to work together on it.”
In January, LHSAA member principals approved a series of proposals by Teurlings Catholic Principal Mike Boyer that allow select schools to handle their championships for football, basketball, baseball and softball in 2019-20.
“There is a difference in the text of the basketball proposal that brings into question whether we can move forward with hosting events or whether it would revert to the select school tournament approved the year before,” LeBlanc said. “Again, we’re trying figure this out, along with other things.”
Bonine said he had been working with LeBlanc and said the each exchanged questions and answers.
“Mr. LeBlanc will be making a report to us Thursday,” said Bonine, who mentioned the LHSAA’s work to resolve conflicts in its bylaws and constitution. “That is part of the meeting, which is a pretty typical meeting with reports and appeals.”
No Baton Rouge schools are appealing sanctions. Country Day, Westgate, Eunice, Beau Chene, Franklin and West St. Mary are south Louisiana schools expected to make Wednesday appeals.