There was a full, vocal crowd reminiscent of a playoff match Wednesday evening at Parkview Baptist, but it was St. Michael that brought championship form to their Division III, District 6 contest.
Led by 6-foot-2 middle hitter Amber Igiede’s 19 kills, St. Michael turned back Parkview in straight sets, 25-18, 25-23, 27-25.
The teams split their two home-and-home district matches the previous two years, but St. Michael (26-3, 7-0) completed a season sweep of the teams’ district meetings with its latest win. Parkview (17-8, 5-2) was one point away from winning the third set but faltered as the Warriors came back to close out the match.
St. Michael coach Rob Smith said the straight-set win was unexpected.
“We’ve split with each other the past few years and run into them in the playoffs,” Smith said. “We don’t have any secrets from each other. We talked all week about how this one was probably going to go four or five sets.”
St. Michael was powered by more than just Igiede. The Warriors got seven kills from Jena Vavasseur; Gina Ward added five kills and 12 digs; and setter Paige Cassano had six digs and 33 assists.
For Parkview, a match full of opportunity turned into one of frustration with the Eagles appearing out of sorts at times. They finished with 10 service errors, one of the markers that stood out to Parkview coach Becky Madden.
“We just didn’t play,” Madden said. “We were tight. We wanted to win so bad, and we made a lot of errors. St. Michael is a very good team, and we certainly respect them; however, we didn’t come to play.”
Korie Peyton paced Parkview with eight kills and eight digs. Audrey Greeley finished with seven kills, and libero Bailey Lyons tallied 19 digs.
The first set was tied 8-8 before St. Michael surged to an 18-11 lead. Taylor Sharer had a kill and a block to help Parkview close to within 19-18. Vavasseur’s two kills sparked St. Michael to a 6-0 closing run to win the set.
Parkview trailed by seven points midway through the second set. The Eagles fought back and trailed 24-23, but a hitting error gave the set to St. Michael.
Parkview trailed 20-14 in the third set before rallying to take a 25-24 lead. Ward’s kill tied the score, and the Eagles picked up their final two points on Parkview hitting errors.
Afterward, Smith was complimentary of the work of his entire team.
“We played without Amber the other day at Zachary,” he said. “It’s the first time since her freshman year we didn’t have her on the court, and our kids did a really good job. As much as it usually is the Amber show, I think we put together a full team effort tonight.”