A conversation with an LHSAA member principal in 2013 keeps running through my head. The LHSAA had just passed the initial select/nonselect playoffs split for football only and everyone was packing up to leave the Crowne Plaza.
I asked about the ramifications of the decision and was told, “Well you know, in Louisiana we do like to try different things and if we decide we don’t like it, we can change our minds again.”
Fast-forward seven years and the major change since then was to add more sports to the LHSAA’s split title events. This year the stakes could even be higher. Everybody wants to know which way the decision is going to go.
Can the LHSAA’s select/nonselect schools come back together during its annual convention set for Wednesday-Friday at the Crowne Plaza? Or could this vote be the one that ultimately leads, depending on what transpires, to two separate associations — one for private schools and one for public schools?
An one over-arching point to consider is this vote might determine once and for all if the LHSAA is an association of “we” — as in all the member schools moving forward. Or will it be the association of “me” — meaning what is best for my school, my parish, my charter/lab school or my group of faith-based schools.
Deciphering what could happen is just as complicated as understanding the ins and outs of the split itself. And that 129-page agenda to be voted on at 9 a.m. Friday.
Why? The split is not just ideological, it also involves geography and demographics. LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine held pre-convention area meetings at six sites and as he told those at the Baton Rouge meeting Thursday, each one was different.
Why? Because each part of the state has a different makeup of demographics and education components. Some are dominated by public schools and/or include rural areas. Private schools and other education models, such as magnet, lab and charter schools are found more in and around Louisiana’s larger cities. The objectives and desires of the groups are different.
Is it possible to get everyone on the same page? It is, but that would require compromise, most notably by select schools. Along with something else that seems to be in short supply these days — trust. Can the different factions trust each other? After all, their issues differ around the state.
And is there the proper amount of trust in any of the proposals on the agenda to give Bonine and his LHSAA staff a chance at seeing how a reunited LHSAA would look and operate? I can understand why a leap of faith now might seem like jumping off a cliff.
As Bonine said at the Baton Rouge area meeting, "the can keeps getting kicked down the road." The current playoff system puts too many teams in the playoffs with losing records and plenty of seasons end with lopsided title games. The added number of semifinals/final games played for basketball, baseball and softball are tough to manage.
Adding in stand-alone title games for select schools this year might alleviate some stress over games times/management for those schools. But the overall process is awkward because title-games/playoffs now compete with each other for fans, recognition and media coverage.
Decisions need to be made, and they need to be thoughtful ones. That won’t be easy, given the sheer number of items and options to consider.
Yet the question looms ever closer. What is/will the LHSAA be? Louisiana's association of one, or some? We might know by this time next week.