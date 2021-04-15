Jackson Rimes was not supposed to take his final throw in the javelin. He had already won the event with a throw of more than 200 feet.
But Rimes had a feeling his last throw could be better. And his was right. The Catholic High senior uncorked the nation’s best throw of 208 feet, 8 inches to set the tone for a record-setting day at Catholic High’s Grizzly Relays held Thursday.
“I had a back injury and I’ve been gradually coming back,” Rimes said, a recent LSU commitment. “I had a real good meet last week at Episcopal and felt good today.
“But I had no idea how far I threw the last one. My parents were sitting by the 200-foot mark and they said it was good, but they did not see how far it was. When I found out, I was real excited about it.”
The host Bears and St. Joseph’s Academy won the team titles in what was the final regular season meet for all teams involved. The Bears finished with 137 points to place ahead of Scotlandville (113 points), Woodlawn (76) and Brother Martin (75). SJA tallied 147.33 points to lead the girls division. St. Louis (107.5), Scotlandville (78) and Baton Rouge High (61) followed.
“The idea behind the Grizzly Relays this was to invite as many teams as we could,” Catholic coach Rodney Brown said. “We wanted to boost the competition the best we could. There were a lot of records sets.
“(Ariel) Pedigo came and did what she does and that was impressive. One of our own, Jackson, broke his own school and stadium records.
“There were so many great performances. We needed this meet. I think after last week at Episcopal we got a little full of ourselves. It was a great meet and a reality check.”
Rimes' throw was one of two national bests and six stadium records. Live Oak’s Clayton Simms set an outdoor national best in the boys pole vault with a winning mark of 17-2¾. Simms, who also had the top indoor mark, bettered his previous Catholic stadium mark by nearly a foot.
Parkview Baptist’s Pedigo won four events and set two stadium records. The Oklahoma signee won the long jump in 19-9¾, which ranks fifth nationally. She also tied her personal best of 5-10 in the high jump, which is second nationally to set a second stadium mark.
The meet ended with St. Michael’s Heather Abadie winning the girls pole vault with a record height. She also broke her own stadium record by winning in 13-4¼, a mark that also ranks among the nation’s elite. Like Live Oaks’ Simms, Abadie vaulted higher during the indoor season.
St. Joseph’s set the only stadium mark on the track by winning the 4x800-meter relay in 9 minutes, 53.88 seconds.
“I was hoping to throw as 145 or better in the javelin,” said Pedigo, who won that event with a toss of 141-11. “But it was a very consistent throw. This was a good day.”
It was Pedigo’s second 5-10 high jump in as many weeks. She also edged SMHS’ Abadie to win the 100 hurdles. Pedigo was selected as the meet’s top girls performer, while Woodlawn sprinter J’Marcus Sewell (100, 200 champion, relays) was the top boys performer.
“This one been a long time coming,” Simms said of his pole vault. “I was beat up at the end of the indoor season and had work my way back up. This felt good.”