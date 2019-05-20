GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALIST
Kennedy Paul · University
Paul is a Prairie View basketball signee who emerged as one of the area’s most versatile players.
She earned all-metro and Class 3A all-state honors by averaging 21 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists a game for a U-High team that advanced to the Division II semifinals.
It was not unusual for her play point guard, wing and the post positions in the same game. Paul was versatile for the UHS softball team too. She helped the Cubs advance to the Division II playoffs for the second straight year by batting .452, with an .823 slugging percentage.
Paul also had three home runs doubles, 21 runs and 30 RBIs. Played in the basketball all-star game.