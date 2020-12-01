Jordi Melara and Braylen Titus are not likely to pass a college recruiter’s eye test. Both stand 5-foot-8 and weigh less than 160 pounds.
Few people are giving The Dunham School team much more than a glance going into a Division III quarterfinal game at second-seeded St. Charles Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday.
But the two senior cornerbacks who serve as bookends for Tiger defense are determined to prove the Tigers do not have to look the part or take a traditional route to win.
“It is not about the size of the dog in a fight, it is about the way the dog can fight,” Melara said. “It has been an unprecedented year. We had six starters go down with injuries, including both running back and four key players on defense.
“We lost close games we could have won and then we lost big to Episcopal. We had to figure out our identity and how to bounce back. I feel like we have done that.”
The 10th-seeded Tigers (4-4) shut out No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas 22-0 in a first-round game last week with a mix of solid defense and a offensive grit on a mud-laden field. A year ago, Dunham upset Newman in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Lafayette Christian.
That 2019 Tiger team entered the playoffs with one loss. Losses are part of a 2020 learning curve, according to Titus, who moved to two Dunham as a junior after The Church Academy closed.
“That loss to Episcopal changed a lot for us,” Titus said. “We knew we had to figure out who we were as a team. It turned the season around.”
Dunham coach Neil Weiner explains it this way — “Nobody likes to lose and nobody at Dunham likes to lose to Episcopal. But we saw things we had been taking for granted and that we needed to move a few players to different places.”
Melara and Titus played key roles in their own ways. Melara was a sixth-grade quarterback at Dunham when Weiner arrived six years ago and has always been an outspoken player who gravitates to leadership roles.
Titus is unassuming. So much so, that the Tiger coaches did not realize his capabilities until he intercepted five passes in two 7-on-7 contests prior to the 2019 season. He earned the nickname “Revis” for former NFL defensive back Darrelle Revis from defensive coordinator Randy Leindecker.
“Jordi has always been that guy … the one who is a leader and ready to do whatever he needs to do,” Weiner said. “Braylen’s consistency is where you see his leadership the most. Jordi may take a chance and move to make a play, Braylen is the guy who is where he is supposed to be.”
Both players believe playing a quarterfinal at St. Charles is where the Tigers are meant to be.
“St. Charles is well-coached, physical and they come right at you,” Melara said. “We have to be ready.”