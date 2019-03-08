Boys basketball tournament
At Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
Semifinals
Monday
Class 1A: (2) North Central 60, (3) Jonesboro-Hodge 54
Class 1A: (8) KIPP BTW 59 (4) Delhi 43
Class C: (1) Summerfield 67 (4) Atlanta 30
Class C: (2) Simpson 71 (3) Pleasant Hill 48
Class 2A: (1) Rayville 115, (4) Ville Platte 52
Class 2A: (7) Port Allen 50, (6) Lake Arthur 46
Tuesday
Division V: (2) Crescent City 65,
(3) Runnels 42
Division V: (1) Jehovah-Jireh 103,
(4) Northside Christian 39
Division IV: (3) Hamilton Christian 55, (2) Central Catholic 42
Division IV: (1) Lafayette Christian 69, (4) Opelousas Catholic 66
Class 4A: (1) Bossier 67, (5) Carencro 39
Class 4A: (3) Breaux Bridge 56,
(2) Leesville 33
Wednesday
Division III: (1) Dunham 79, (4) Riverside Academy 63
Division III: (2) Country Day 52, (3) Episcopal 37
Division II: (3) De La Salle 55, (10) St. Louis 52
Division II: (4) St. Thomas More 57, (1) University 41
Class B: (1) Zwolle 41, (4) Weston 35
Class B: (2) Simsboro 73, (3) Hicks 69
Thursday
Division I: (2) St. Augustine 42, (6) Brother Martin 40
Division I: (1) Scotlandville 66, (5) Catholic 59
Class 5A: (1) Thibodaux 63, (4) Bonnabel 48
Class 5A: (3) Walker 53, (2) Ouachita Parish 48
Class 3A: (4) Madison Prep 59, (1) Sophie B. Wright 53
Class 3A: (3) Wossman 71, (2) Peabody 67, OT
Finals
Friday
Division V final: (1) Jehovah-Jireh 56, (2) Crescent City 45
Division IV final: (1) Lafayette Christian 56, (3) Hamilton Christian 51
Class C final: (2) Simpson 63, (1) Summerfield 53
Class 1A final: (2) North Central 59, (8) KIPP Booker T. Washington 47
Class 2A final: (1) Rayville 61, Port Allen 48
Class 4A final: (3) Breaux Bridge 61, (1) Bossier 58
Saturday
Division III: (1) Dunham (28-5) vs. (2) Country Day (25-11), 10 a.m.
Division I: (1) Scotlandville (33-2) vs. St. Augustine (30-4), noon
Division II: (3) De La Salle (22-9) vs. (4)St. Thomas More (21-10), 2 p.m.
Class B: (1) Zwolle (32-4) vs. (2) Simsboro, 4 p.m.
Class 5A: (1) Thibodaux (32-2) vs. (3) Walker 53, (29-9), 6 p.m.
Class 3A: Madison Prep (31-7) vs. (3) Wossman (32-6), 8 p.m.
Box scores
Jehovah-Jireh 56, Crescent City 45
Jehovah-Jireh (33-14)
Brandon Harton Jr. 8-9 1-3 18, John-Paul Ricks 5-11 0-0 13, Timothy Jackson 3-6 4-7 10, Jaron Davis 2-7 4-4 8, Roderick Dominique 3-6 0-0 7, Jayquan Davis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-41 9-14 56.
Crescent City (25-14)
Bryon Joshua 5-11 7-9 17, Jordin Farrell 6-13 2-2 15, Aiden Daliet 1-6 2-2 5, Traysion Wilburn 2-5 0-0 4, Glenn Rhone 1-4 0-0 2, Caleb White 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 16-41 11-14 45.
Crescent City 8 13 9 15 — 45
Jehovah-Jireh 18 17 8 13 — 56
Halftime: Jehovah-Jireh 35-21. 3 point goals: Jehovah Jireh 5-14 (Ricks 3-7, Harton Jr. 1-1, Dominique 1-3); Crescent City 2-13 (Daliet 1-5, Farrell 1-2). Rebounds: Jehovah-Jireh 19 (Harton Jr. 6); Crescent City 32 (Farrell, Rhone 8). Assists: Jehovah Jireh 17 (Davis 7); Crescent City 7 (Joshua 4). Total fouls: Jehovah-Jireh 12, Crescent City 18
Rayville 61, Port Allen 48
Port Allen (26-13)
Marcus Joseph 0-8 0-0 0, Tawasky Johnson 4-11 1-2 9, Julian Jarvis 3-7 0-0 6, Gerrod Franklin 6-12 0-0 14, Jalen Knox 3-6 4-7 10, Lekelvin Battiste 1-4 0-0 2, Jeremiah Dehon 0-1 0-0 0, Billy Ferguson 1-4 0-0 3, Jy’ron Allen 2-4 0-0 4, Eric Antoine 0-1 0-0 0
Rayville (33-6)
Mylik Wilson 8-16 2-6 18, JaMichael Wilson 6-7 2-2 15, Kashie Natt 2-5 4-5 8, JaMarcus Wilson 4-11 1-2 9, De’Eron Brown 1-6 0-2 2, Jalon Qualls 4-11 1-3 9
Port Allen 12 16 7 13 — 48
Rayville 19 14 18 10 — 61
Halftime: Rayville 33-28. 3-point goals: Port Allen 3-13 (Joseph 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Franklin 2-7, Dehon 0-1, Ferguson 1-1, Allen 0-1, Antoine 0-1), Rayville 1-13 (M. Wilson 0-1, JaMichael Wilson 1-2, Natt 0-1, JaMarcus Wilson 0-4, Brown 0-2, Qualls 0-3). Rebounds: Port Allen 33 (Johnson 9), Rayville 43 (M. Wilson 13). Assists: Port Allen 9 (Ferguson 3), Rayville 13 (M. Wilson 4, JaMarcus Wilson 4). Total fouls: Port Allen: 19, Rayville 14
Softball
East Iberville 15, Baker 13
East Iberville 15, Madison Prep 0, 3 innings
Boys tennis
St. Amant 3, Baton Rouge High 2
Singles
Gabrial Young, Baton Rouge High def. Josh Lobell, St. Amant 6-0, 6-0
Issac Magee, Baton Rouge High def. Presley Sheets, St. Amant 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Luke Mayon-Ashton Arceneaux, St. Amant def. Eric Hang-Nicholas De La Fuente, Baton Rouge High 6-2, 7-5
Ben Boudreaux-Nicholas Robert, St. Amant def. Stive Joseph-Gavin Lanka, Baton Rouge High 6-2, 6-4
Connor White-Laney Leon, St. Amant won via forfeit
Girls tennis
St. Amant 3, Baton Rouge High 2
Singles
Jordan Allred, St. Amant def. Jhansi Yadlapati, Baton Rouge High 6-2, 4-6, (14-12)
Ashley Belcher, Baton Rouge High def. Madison Morin, St. Amant 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
Arliss Angel-Victoria Boone, St. Amant def. Sneha Atlari-Leah Magee, Baton Rouge High 6-2, 6-0
Madison Guitreau-Victoria Marchand, St. Amant def. Sophia Fraternali-Rachel Liles, Baton Rouge High 6-4, 6-3
Jolie Parola-Alexandria Van Camp, Baton Rouge High def. Briana Breaux-Cealan Savoy, St. Amant 5-7, 6-1, 10-7
Baseball
Runnels 4, Scotlandville 0
Scotlandville 000 000 0—0 2 2
Runnels 004 000 x—4 3 0
W- Ricky Harrison; L- Bryton Sampson; SCOTLANDVILLE: Jamarcus White (1-3), Jamal Green (1-3); RUNNELS: Grayson Gulley (1-3, R, 2 RBIs), Jake Best (1-3, RBI), Ricky Harrison (1-3)
Zachary 6, Destrehan 2
Destrehan 020 000 0—2 3 1
Zachary 300 003 x—6 9 1
W — T. Hall; L — T. Boyne. DESTREHAN: N. Rhodes (1-3, 2B), A. Morris (1-3, RBI), D. Weber (1-2); ZACHARY: K. Landry (1-3, HR, 2 RBI), J. Williams (2-2, R), C. David (2-4, R)
Saturday
St. Louis at Central, 11 a.m.
Broadmoor at White Castle, 11 a.m.
Cristo Rey at East Feliciana, noon
Rummel at Parkview Baptist, noon