Building or adding to a legacy is seldom easy and that fact is what sets Class 4A basketball in Louisiana apart from the rest in 2019-20.
Diamond Hunter of Lee added to her school’s growing tradition and earned a place in the spotlight for herself by being selected as the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State girls squad.
“There were a lot of people who wanted to bring us down,” Hunter said. “They doubted us and said because we won the final by two points last year it was a fluke. We wanted to prove them wrong. That was the motivation.”
Hunter, a Sam Houston signee, led the Patriots to a second straight Division II title with averages of 24 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists. Teammate Iviona Hatch, who averaged 12.5 points and nine assists, earned second-team honors.
A coach who become Louisiana’s all-time boys basketball wins leader and his top player also share in the top honors along with a girls coach who led his team to its first title.
Legendary Peabody coach Charles Smith Louisiana’s all-time leader in boys basketball wins, was named a head coach in the McDonald’s All-American game and led the Warhorses to an LHSAA championship for the eighth time.
Smith became the state’s all-time winningest coach with a victory over McMain in the quarterfinals. Peabody then defeated Woodlawn-Shreveport and Breaux Bridge at the LHSAA tournament to earn the 4A title.
Smith has 1,074 career wins, with the playoff run pushing him past the late Joel Hawkins, who retired with 1,071 career wins compiled at Lake Providence and Southern Lab.
Danny Broussard of St. Thomas More, who earned his 1,000th win this season and led the Cougars to the Division II title, also was considered for the Coach of Year honor. Broussard has a career record of 1,021-331, just behind the late Leslie Gaudet of Pine Prairie, at 1,026 wins.
LaGrange's La’Keem Holmes was voted the girls Coach of the year after leading the Gators to a 32-4 mark and their first LHSAA girls basketball title.
Senior guard Melvion Flanagan led Peabody on the court and netted Outstanding Player honors on the boys squad. Flanagan averaged 21.8 points, 5.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
Kenny Hunter of Huntington, Deandre Hypolite of Breaux Bridge, Carter Domingue of St. Thomas More and Michael Pajeaud of Carver also made the boys first team.
Jeriah Warren of LaGrange, Taylor Bell of Huntington, Ra’von Robertson of Assumption and Breanna Sutton of Warren Easton completed the girls first team.
LSWA CLASS 4A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Kenny Hunter Huntington 6-10 Sr. 16.0
Melvion Flanagan Peabody 6-0 Sr. 21.8
Deandre Hypolite Breaux Bridge 6-3 Sr. 15.4
Carter Domingue St. Thomas More 6-3 Jr. 13.5
Michael Pajeaud Carver 6-2 Sr. 15.2
Second team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Delatrion Moton Woodlawn-Shreve 6-4 Jr. 17.1
Jaden Shelvin St. Thomas More 6-2 Jr. 14.1
Marcus Jones Peabody 6-3 Sr. 15.6
Jaden Tyler Assumption 6-1 Jr. 19.7
Dionjahe Thomas Ellender 6-8 So. 21.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MELVION FLANAGAN, PEABODY
COACH OF THE YEAR: CHARLES SMITH, PEABODY
Honorable mention
Herman Key, B.T. Washington-Shreveport; Donovan Seamster, Woodlawn-Shreveport; Carlos Pagan, Leesville; Leon Smith, Rayne; Bailey Despanie, Carencro; Demarea Dubea, Northside; Avontez Ledet, Cecilia; Jon’Quarius McGhee, Opelousas; Ron Cox Jr. South Terrebonne; Christian Pichot, McMain; Devon Lizana, Salmen; Jacob Wilson, Lee; Keydrain Calligan, Westgate; Brandon Carter, Assumption; Jaylon Blackmon, Assumption; Jacoby Brown, Assumption; Nylan Francis, Morgan City; Preston Bourda, Ellender; Nykee Johnson, Ellender; Eric Thibodaux, South Lafourche; Isaac Callais, South Lafourche; Markell Marshall, South Terrebonne; Darrell Washington, LaGrange; Jamaar Moore, Washington-Marion; De’vondrake Arvie, Beau Chene; Patrick McCraney, Neville; Jazz Provo, Plaquemine; Jayden Lazard, Opelousas; Kaijalon Smith, Peabody; Dorian Finnister, Carver; Solomon Washington, Carver.
GIRLS
First team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Diamond Hunter Lee 5-8 Sr. 24.0
Jeriah Warren LaGrange 6-0 Jr. 16.7
Taylor Bell Huntington 6-0 Jr. 15.2
Ra’von Robertson Assumption 5-10 Sr. 19.2
Breanna Sutton Warren Easton 5-7 Jr. 18.0
Second team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Dakayla Howard Neville 5-6 Jr. 16.0
Iviona Hatch Lee 5-5 Sr. 12.5
Aasia Sam LaGrange 5-9 Jr. 14.7
Jamia Singleton Ellender 5-6 Fr. 19.0
Tia Shelling Edna Karr 5-9 So. 18.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DIAMOND HUNTER, LEE
COACH OF THE YEAR: LA’KEEM HOLMES, LAGRANGE
Honorable mention
Jajuana Briggs, Neville; Ced’dreeca Chapman, Bolton; Dymon Drumgo, Bolton; Claire Hader, St. Thomas More; Brianna Green, Cecilia; Dashira Davis, Opelousas; Bradlee Chavis, Opelousas; Tanisha Hester, Ellender; Makayla Bynum, South Lafourche; Ava Pitre, South Lafourche; Deja Tanks, LaGrange; Izany Hewitt, Northwood; JaNeicia Kendrick, Woodlawn; Jasi Jenkins, Ellender; Amy Parrott, Vandebilt Catholic; Leia Verret, Vandebilt Catholic; Elaina Rivere, Assumption; Madison Ryan, South Lafourche, Jenna Karrar, Neville, Sr.; Aniya Lagarde, Lee; Chasity Taylor, Huntington; Lynn Griffin, Carencro; Skylar Davis, Warren Easton.