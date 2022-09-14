With one long losing streak snapped, the focus moves to how high the ceiling in District 6-4A will be for Broadmoor and Istrouma high schools.
“First of all, congratulations to Broadmoor,” Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney said. “Getting that first win was huge. We look forward to the matchup.
“You can see they are improved and have some depth and confidence. With that old-style option and a mix of spread, they give us things to prepare for on defense. We need our progression on offense and defense to continue.”
The Indians (2-0, 1-0) travel to Broadmoor (1-1, 1-0) for a 6-4A game that highlights Thursday’s Week 3 games. The contest comes six days after the Bucs snapped a 26-game losing streak with a 14-0 win over Tara on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.
“Teaching players how to deal with losing and keeping them motivated is hard,” first-year Broadmoor coach Yasin Sarah said. “The other side of it is teaching them how to handle winning, which is not easy either.
“Our practice Monday could have been better. This is a short week of preparation. The challenges for us will only get harder. We have to continue to work every day and improve.”
Senior quarterback Niam Morehouse’s command of Broadmoor’s veer attack was pivotal in the Bucs’ Week 2 win. How well Broadmoor can use its veer/spread mix to keep a physically larger Istrouma team off balance is could be key.
The Bucs also had linemen take turns at scout team running back in an effort to give the defense a simulation of what facing Istrouma’s 225-pound Dewayne Curtis is like.
Defense powered the Indians in their 25-0 shutout win over Belaire last week. Ty’Quon Henderson returned a fumble for a touchdown, while Terrell Jones had an interception return for a TD.