A week ago, local coaches had some big concerns as they began preparing for the start of summer practice on June 8 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some probably pondered rumors about schools violating the LHSAA’s June 8 mandate.
But the protests and violence that have followed since the May 25 death of George Floyd during his arrest on a Minneapolis street have generated a new sense of urgency, particularly for coaches at inner city schools.
“We have been telling our kids that we miss them, and we can’t wait to start working with them again,” McKinley football coach Richard Oliver said. “With all that is going on the world today, we want them to safe, we want them to be healthy and we want them to make good decisions.
“I think that being able to be around them and talk with them every day is important now. We need to have important dialogue. What has happened is devastating for the black community.
“I have to have a different conversation with my black football players than the coaches who coach at other schools. People don’t know how others live or what they are like. All it takes is a poor judgment or the incorrect perception of another person to put you in a bad situation.
“Our young people need to be careful and respectful. They need to avoid putting themselves in a situation that can turn bad. It’s tough for our kids and for law enforcement.”
Scotlandville football coach Lester Ricard has sent out texts to parents after procedures that will begin with practices next week, including health screenings and temperature checks in the COVID-19 era.
Those plans, he concedes, are now part of the picture.
“I miss my guys so much. We need to do everything we can to take care of them and their families, because this virus is no joke,” Ricard said. “Being able to have workouts will give us a chance to have some interaction and influence. Channel frustration into that. Ask us (coaches) questions because this is a scary time in so many ways.”
As he talks, Ricard watches his 3-year-old son play and wonders aloud if he will have to explain racial profiling.
“I am fortunate to coach some kids who are great people, but also understand the perception,” Ricard said. “I know my guys and understand that they have nothing but the best intentions. But a person or people who see them walk down the street together may not see that. We’re told to be aware of our surroundings and that is so true now.”
St. James football coach Robert Valdez said his team has stayed in contact through small Zoom meetings divided by position since the coronavirus shut down schools in March.
Valdez said discussions that get to the heart of protests etc., will happen soon.
“I know that there is a lot of anger. I know there also is a lot of disconnect and distrust,” Valdez said. “The first thing I can tell them is I understand and that they are not wrong in feeling that. We also have to tell them to make sure everything that they do is with a peaceful purpose.
“I do believe that a large number of people go out with purpose and being part of a protest or something that is peaceful. And then it is not.
“They also have to understand there are people out there looking to create a greater divide in our country. It is my job to explain those things to my students so they can make the best decisions.”