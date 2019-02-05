Fans and football recruiting experts love stories about players who get a late scholarship offer from a larger school and then flip their commitment. That could have been the story for Deshon Hall Jr.
Instead, the East Ascension defensive lineman will honor his commitment to Louisiana Tech. Hall of one of eight Spartans scheduled to sign during a ceremony set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the school’s main gym.
“I made my commitment in June and knew Louisiana Tech was where I would go,” Hall said. “But the process had to play out and I needed to see what other options were out there. The other schools and coaches were nice, but I knew that my choice was the right one.”
East Ascension is one of several local schools set to host signing ceremonies for football players and athletes in other sports on Wednesday.
Between late November and January, Hall was courted by Wisconsin, TCU and Kansas. Former LSU coach Les Miles made the pitch for Kansas just last week. All were enticing options, ultimately Hall stayed with the Bulldogs and will remain closer to home.
At 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, Hall has the body type colleges are looking for. Hall helped East Ascension advance to the Class 5A quarterfinals, the school’s first quarterfinal berth since 2004. He finished with 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
Hall shrewdly says the education offered at Louisiana Tech is a major draw. When asked, Hall admits he followed the play of another defensive lineman from the Baton Rouge area. Former West Feliciana standout Jaylon Ferguson ended his Louisiana Tech career by setting an NCAA record for sacks.
“Seeing players from here do well there means a lot,” Hall said. “When I look at what he (Ferguson) did it inspires and makes me want to go out and try to break his record.”
Signing day notes
One reason’s Hall said he did not sign until February was because he wanted to sign alongside teammates who had not yet made a college choice.
University High will feature players who signed during the December signing period which came when most students were in finals or on Christmas break.
A total of 12 UHS athletes in multiple sports will be part of a 12:45 p.m. in the school’s gym, including seven football players who signed in December, weeks after the team won its second straight Division II select title.
Meanwhile, Zachary is expected to have seven football players sign during a 1 p.m. ceremony in its gym.
Denham Springs has a 10:50 a.m. ceremony scheduled for five athletes. Southern Lab (three football players, 1 girls basketball player) and Central (two football players) have ceremonies set at 1:30 p.m. Dutchtown has its ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. with two players set to sign, while Catholic and St. Amant each have football ceremonies set for 6 p.m.