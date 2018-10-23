Class 5A
First place votes in parenthesis
School Rec Pts Prv
1. John Curtis (9) 8-0 119 1
2. West Monroe (1) 8-0 111 2
3. Catholic-BR 7-1 93 4
4. Destrehan 7-1 84 5
5. Zachary 6-2 72 6
6. Acadiana 7-1 61 7
7. East Ascension 7-1 56 3
8. John Ehret 7-1 52 8
9. Terrebonne 8-0 47 9
10. Evangel Christian 5-3 34 10
Others receiving votes: Haughton 19, Captain Shreve 7, Walker 7, Rummel 6, Ruston 5, Alexandria 3, Byrd 2, Slidell 2.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Karr (9) 8-0 117 1
2. Lakeshore 8-0 108 2
3. Northwood (1) 8-0 97 3
4. Warren Easton 6-1 93 4
5. St. Thomas More 7-1 87 5
6. Leesville 8-0 68 6
7. St. Martinville 8-0 61 7
8. Bastrop 6-1 46 8
9. Neville 5-2 43 9
10. Plaquemine 6-2 33 10
Others receiving votes: North DeSoto 19, Franklin Parish 5, Breaux Bridge 4, Tioga 3, Helen Cox 2, Carver 2.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. University (10) 8-0 120 1
2. Iota 8-0 109 2
3. Union Parish 7-1 93 3
4. Sterlington 6-2 86 4
5. Kaplan 5-3 80 5
6. Hannan 8-0 76 6
7. Jena 7-1 60 7
8. Northwest 6-2 45 10
9. De La Salle 5-2 30 NR
10. Eunice 7-1 28 NR
Others receiving votes: St. James 20, Church Point 13, Green Oaks 9, Lake Charles College Prep 6, St. Charles 5, Jennings 3, Loyola Prep 2, West Feliciana 2, Crowley 1, Jewel Sumner 1.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (9) 8-0 119 1
2. Amite 7-1 99 2
3. Dunham 8-0 92 3
4. Many (1) 7-1 91 4
5. Country Day 8-0 86 5
6. Catholic-NI 7-1 66 6
7. Newman 7-1 64 7
8. Rosepine 8-0 47 8
9. Welsh 6-2 39 9
10. Calvary Baptist 5-3 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Ascension Episcopal 19, St. Helena 8, Episcopal-BR 7, Ferriday 4, Lakeside 2, Lake Arthur 1.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Kentwood (8) 8-0 114 1
2. Lafayette Christian (1) 8-0 105 2
3. Southern Lab 7-1 96 3
4. Haynesville 8-0 88 T4
5. Oak Grove 8-0 86 T4
6. Logansport (1) 7-0 71 6
7. West St. John 6-2 59 7
8. Ascension Catholic 7-1 53 8
9. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 7-1 40 10
10. St. Edmund 7-1 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic 23, Ouachita Christian 14, Montgomery 8, St. Frederick 2.