ABBEVILLE
AT BRUSLY
7 p.m.
This is an intriguing first-round Division II nonselect game. It could be a pivotal win for Brusly (6-4), a 16th seed in its first season in the Class 4A ranks after a long 3A stint. No. 17 Abbeville (6-4) enters the playoffs with losses in three of its last five games.
PARKWAY
AT DUTCHTOWN
7 p.m.
Fans love a north vs. south game like this one in Division I nonselect because it offers a glimpse into just how strong each region is. Dutchtown (6-3) retooled its offense early in the season and is a District 5-5A co-champion. Haughton (7-3) was among the top Shreveport area teams.
ST. AMANT
AT ZACHARY
7 p.m.
Can St. Amant (4-6), a No. 28 seed, shock the fifth-seeded Broncos? Will Zachary (7-2) respond in a big way after a loss to Catholic? Two local teams usually attract a crowd and this one should. And St. Amant DL Dylan Carpenter and ZHS S Kylin Jackson are both LSU commitments.